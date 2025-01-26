Has the chilly weather been keeping you down through the first month of the new year? Big same. Aaand it doesn’t look like the arctic temps will change anytime soon. Thankfully, the *cosmic* forecast is set to be all sorts of ~hot~ — just look at your February 2025 horoscope.

Venus’ entry into fire sign Aries on Feb. 4 will be among the first of many transits to bring the heat, with Jupiter’s direct motion providing optimism and new opportunities as well. Together, these two astro events will make it so easy to release old patterns once the full moon in Leo arrives on Feb. 12.

As the sun and Mercury drift into the dreamy sign of Pisces mid-month, heartfelt connections and deep conversations are all but guaranteed, so don’t be surprised if your crush finally makes a move around Valentine’s Day.

To add a little more spice, stagnancy will be nowhere to be found once Mars retrograde is no longer in the mix come Feb. 23 — just in time for you to set your intentions for the future during the Pisces new moon on Feb. 27.

Some Signs Will Feel February’s Astrology More Than Others

According to astrologer Brilla Samay, Aries, Geminis, and Aquarians can expect to have great month, whereas Cancers, Leos, and Virgos should prepare for an emotionally charged 28 days.

“While some signs are stepping into powerful momentum, others are being asked to embrace reflection and release,” says Samay. “The key is to work with the energy of the stars rather than resisting it.”

Ahead, Samay shares each zodiac sign’s horoscope for February 2025.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Frazao Studio Latino/Getty Images You’ll be stepping into your power this month, Aries. With Venus in your sign starting Feb. 4, your natural magnetism will be amplified, so attracting your desires will be a breeze. According to Samay, you may feel compelled to strengthen your familial bonds or give your dorm a complete makeover around Feb. 23, when Mars stations retrograde, giving you a head start on spring cleaning. The astrologer also notes that the new moon on Feb. 27 will inspire a deeply transformative spiritual growth within you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Prepare to look inward this month, Taurus. With Venus in your 12th house of the subconscious, you may be inspired to release past hurts and embrace emotional healing. The full moon on Feb. 12 is expected to bring clarity to your family dynamics, while the Feb. 27 new moon will leave you itching to transform your social life and reevaluate your future. Use this time to set your intentions, as la luna will be in the spiritual sign of Pisces.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Social opportunities await you around every corner this month, Gemini. That’s because Venus is igniting your 11th house of friendships and enhancing your ability to connect with others and form meaningful relationships. Jupiter direct will also boost your confidence and charm as the transit makes its way through your first house of personality. Samay says you should also be prepared to feel extra motivated around the Feb. 27 new moon, as the lunation will likely fuel your professional ambitions and spark innovative ideas.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Considering a career change, Cancer? Well, now’s the time to act on it, as Venus in your 10th house of career and legacy is sure to attract good luck in this department. Per Samay, this energy will carry through to the end of the month when the Feb. 27 new moon arrives, inspiring long-term career aspirations and boosting your confidence in the process.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Maria Korneeva/Getty Images You’re going to love February, Leo. According to Samay, Venus in your ninth house will inspire your adventurous side and fuel your pursuit for knowledge, while Jupiter’s presence in your 11th house is sure to have a positive impact on your social life. As for the this month’s lunations, expect the full moon in your sign to highlight personal growth, while the new moon in Pisces will inspire breakthroughs in your creativity and emotional depth.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Don’t be afraid to step out of your comfort zone, Virgo. With Venus in your eighth house of rebirth, you may find yourself feeling extra vulnerable this month. Lean into these feelings, especially when the full moon illuminates your hidden fears and limiting beliefs on Feb. 12. Though you prefer to work alone, try embracing partnership and collaboration when Mercury and the sun move into your seventh house in mid-February. This will set the stage for the new moon on Feb. 27, which will inspire you to find harmony and balance in your relationships.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) With Valentine’s Day around the corner, it’s only fitting that your February horoscope is full of love, Libra. As your ruling sign, Venus, takes up residency in Aries this month, expect to experience rom-com-level miracles in your romantic life, per Samay. The arrival of the Leo full moon on Feb. 12 will have positive implications for your platonic and familial relationships as well. To round everything out, the sun’s placement in Pisces will have you falling in love with yourself by the end of the month.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) February is all about work and wellness, Scorpio, as Venus in your sixth house will promote “harmony in your daily life and encourage positive changes to your routine,” per Samay. The Leo full moon on Feb. 12 invites you to examine your career under a microscope and reevaluate your long-term goals, while the new moon in fellow water sign Pisces will inspire a positive mindset shift full of love, joy, and self-expression.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) SolStock/Getty Images Prepare to feel emotionally fulfilled this month, Sagittarius. With Venus in your fifth house, romance will be in the air and heartfelt connections are most definitely on the horizon. Plus, your ruling planet, Jupiter, will be stationed in your seventh house, which will help revive your optimism in partnerships. By the time the new moon arrives on Feb. 27, your newfound emotional security will inspire you to redirect your focus to your home and family life.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) It’s time you let your walls come down and work on your communication, Capricorn. With Venus in your fourth house, Samay says you will be primed to nurture familial bonds and emotional security. By mid-February, Mercury and the sun will work together to help sharpen your communication skills, while Mars stationing direct will give you the tools you need to strengthen your partnerships.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) You’re about to have the best month of them all, Aquarius. Jupiter’s placement in your fifth house of pleasure is expected to inspire joy, creativity, and romance, while Venus’ transit through your third house will do wonders for your communication skills. Once Mars turns direct in mid-February, draw your attention inward and reassess what it is you want out of life and how these goals can be achieved. Oh, and don’t be surprised if your abundance carries over into Pisces season, because the new moon on Feb. 27 will set the stage for long-term financial stability.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Get excited, Pisces, because your season is almost here. As a spiritual water sign, you’ll be happy to know February will be a “powerful month of self-discovery and transformation,” according to Samay. Venus’ placement in your second house combined with Jupiter’s presence in your fourth house will boost your self-worth and help improve your home life. Then, the full moon on Feb. 12 will put a major emphasis on wellness and self-care. Use this time to slow down and look within. Your creative energy will be on fire once Mars turns direct mid-month, and your magnetism for manifestation will reach an all-time high once the new moon in your sign illuminates the sky on Feb. 27.

Source:

Brilla Samay, astrologer, mentor, and spiritual advisor