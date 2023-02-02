If you’ve been feeling a bit more isolated than usual, you’ve just been personally victimized by Aquarius season. Since Aquarius is a fixed air sign, this time of year tends to have a bit of an antisocial vibe to it, but the benefit is that it gives you a chance to prioritize your own unique perspectives and beliefs without too much outside influence. Now is the time to brainstorm new ways to innovate structures that aren’t as inclusive, and rebel against societal norms. Though you may not be acting on these ideas for attention, it’s bound to come your way. In fact, the spiritual meaning of the February 2023 full Snow Moon is all about welcoming the recognition you deserve for simply being you, so don’t be afraid to let your unfiltered self shine through.

What Is A Snow Moon?

February is usually one of the coldest months of the year in the U.S., which means it tends to be a month with one of the highest potentials for snowfall. Get the full Snow Moon nickname now? Other names for this lunation are “Bear Moon,” since bears tend to be born during this time of year, and “Hungry Moon,” since animals tend to have a harder time finding food during February.

Mulyo Wijoyo / 500px/500Px Plus/Getty Images

When Is The February 2023 Full Snow Moon?

On Feb. 5 at 1:30 p.m. EST, the moon will illuminate the sky in the fixed fire sign of Leo. Since Leo is a sun-ruled sign, this moon will be ruled by the sun, which is considered to be debilitated or weak when placed in Aquarius, so there may be some difficulties allowing yourself to fully step into the limelight. The square to the moon from Uranus in Taurus adds resistance to how you allow yourself to be perceived, meaning you’ll likely need to step out of your comfort zone in order to gain the acknowledgement you deserve. Now is not the time to make yourself smaller, but instead, own what makes you stand out and share it with the world. Your unique gifts are worthy of being seen, but in order for others to experience them, you have to be willing to put yourself out there.

The Leo-ruled house in your birth chart is where you’ll experience the need to show up for yourself, as well as where you’ll be seeking recognition. It’s important to remember that while there’s nothing wrong with wanting an audience, external validation can only fulfill you so much. The best kind of support will always come from within, so be sure to celebrate yourself as loudly as you want, regardless of who’s clapping along with you.