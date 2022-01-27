February Will Be A *Much* Better Month, So Don't Lose Hope In 2022 Yet

You deserve all the credit, because you’ve survived the first month of 2022. During January, you experienced both Venus retrograde *and* Mercury retrograde, which might have left you feeling messy, confused, and emotional about all the feelings resurfacing from the past. So far, 2022 hasn’t exactly been a fun, but you don’t need to demand a refund just yet, because your February 2022 monthly horoscope looks promising.

The month starts off on a strong note, because on Feb. 1, the new moon in social, eccentric, and trailblazing Aquarius will take place at 12:46 a.m. ET. Embrace the genius of this fixed air sign, because Aquarius is all about rebelling against the status quo and pioneering a revolutionary movement. There’s a reason Aquarius is known for being ahead of its time, because Aquarius would much rather focus on building a brighter tomorrow than obsess over what happened yesterday. However, as the sun in Aquarius joins forces with Saturn — planet of karma and discipline — on Feb. 4, you might realize that if you want the world to change, you have to start with yourself. Let the pressure motivate you, but don’t get crushed under the weight of your expectations. Remember, you don’t have to do it all by yourself.

More good juju arrives on Feb. 3, because this is when Mercury retrograde will finally come to an end. As Mercury stations direct in determined and committed Capricorn, bewildering concepts will begin to make more sense and stagnant situations will start gaining momentum. Capricorn knows that if there’s a will, there’s a way. And as Mercury joins forces with Pluto on Feb. 11, you may be left with a powerful realization that will take your power to the next level. If you’re becoming laser-focused on an idea, make sure that idea will mean something to you in the long run.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed, don’t be. This month is not all work and no play, because on Feb. 16, you’ll be craving wild and uninhibited romance. This is when the full moon will rise in bold, creative, and childlike Leo at 11:56 p.m. ET, reminding you that life is too short to hold back. Enjoy the abundance of talent at your disposal, because this full moon wants you to flaunt what you’ve got. And as romantic Venus joins forces with motivated Mars on the very same day, you may feel incredibly inspired and hungry for even more. This could inject some much needed passion into your love life, making everything all hot and heavy. Don’t ignore your desires; instead, let them do the talking.

When the sun enters spiritual, imaginative, and empathetic Pisces on Feb. 18, you’re reaching the end of a long and beautiful journey. Because Pisces is the last sign in the zodiac wheel, this season is about releasing the past, embracing forgiveness, and preparing for the next journey. As the Venus-Mars conjunction forms a powerful trine with the North Node in Taurus on Feb. 28, you can trust that your intuition is on point. Deep down, you already know what your next destination is. Let your inner compass guide you there.

In the meantime, your monthly horoscope will give you a pretty good idea of what to expect, according to your sun and rising sign.

Aries

You’re tapping into a vision for a better future this month. And although you see yourself pioneering this next movement, you want to bring everyone along for the ride. Work on keeping your ego in check and cooperate with others towards a higher goal. As you embrace the level of ambition required to make a mark on this world, you’re also learning how to stay grounded. You never know what can go wrong, so make sure there’s something to catch you when you fall.

Taurus

This month, you’re realizing that if you want something, you’ve got to take it. While this sounds simple enough, there may be something preventing you from taking your goals seriously. Identify the fear that’s been stopping you before you start, because what you should really fear is the idea of never trying at all. Instead of going out of your way to avoid failure, learn how to welcome it. After all, you learn so much more from your failures than you do from your successes.

Gemini

This month, you may be seeing the world through a new pair of eyes. Change the lighting and everything looks different, so don’t let a brief glance lead to a harsh judgement call. Open your mind, embrace other possibilities, and remember — what you believe eventually becomes your reality, so make sure you believe in something good. Don’t get hung up on the past, because you’re feeling much more inspired by your ability to bounce back when all else fails.

Cancer

You’re pushing through your fear of change this month. If you’ve invested a lot of time and energy into something but it’s not working out, don’t think of what you lost. Instead, think of what you gained, because an investment doesn’t need to pan out perfectly in order for it to be worthwhile. Passion comes and goes, but there will always be new things to pour your heart into. Have faith in the many opportunities that new friends are bringing you, because your circle is expanding.

Leo

You’re working through your relationship dynamics this month. If you keep slipping back into unproductive patterns, it may be time to analyze what’s standing in the way of maintaining a mutually beneficial bond with someone. Take a step in the right direction, because you deserve a partnership that’s truly fulfilling. However, don’t forget to take care of your own needs first, because you can’t keep pouring from a cup that’s nearly empty.

Virgo

You’re dissecting your daily routine this month. Every habit and ritual you choose to live by has a stronger impact on your life than you think, so make a concerted effort to make choices that bring out the best in you. If you’re burning your candle from both ends, don’t let the world take valuable time away from you. This month, you’re also learning that desire to have fun is not a passing fancy; it’s an integral part of who you are. Your joy is deep, so don’t settle for the tip of the iceberg.

Libra

You’re embracing your creativity and reconnecting with your inner child this month. Although you might crave joy and romance, you may find that fear is preventing you from truly embracing it. Although life is filled with ups and downs, you may realize that beauty can be found every step of the way. Your idea of fun is evolving and you may be realizing that what used to bring you joy is not sustaining you for the long haul. Build your happiness with something strong and reliable.

Scorpio

Society may be pressuring you to be successful and career driven, but your happiness depends on so much more. External success may impress people at a party, but it may feel hollow or superficial if you don’t feel that success internally. Your relationship with family and your level of comfort in your home base are all factors that deserve to be taken seriously. Trust your efforts will be appreciated. If you’re willing to be vulnerable and communicate, it will make all the difference.

Sagittarius

This month, you’re learning how to ask questions. If you don’t know something, accept that you’re a constant work in progress and your mind is always absorbing new things. If you hold yourself back from participating in the conversation, you’re only denying yourself your intellectual interests. Deepen your confidence in your strengths and strengthen your acceptance of your weaknesses. Learning is not about being the best, but about being better than the day before.

Capricorn

When a beautiful tree grows tall and strong, don’t forget to appreciate its roots. After all, it’s the roots that uphold it, nourish it, and protect it. This month, you’re learning that you can’t neglect the roots that anchor you. Spend time reinforcing the foundation that supports you, because you’re ready to spread your branches. You’re discovering new layers who you are and learning how to stand your ground this month, so pay attention to your newfound needs.

Aquarius

This month, you’re stepping up to the plate and doing what needs to be done. You’re realizing that you can’t settle for bringing less to the table than you know you’re capable of. Although the pressure feels like a lot, it’s also motivating you to assert yourself. Take this next chapter seriously, because you deserve to be taken seriously. Let go of the pain, guilt, and regret you’ve been holding onto, because you’re ready to embrace this next journey with an open heart.

Pisces

You’re on the precipice of a spiritual awakening. You’re ready to tap into powerful energy that’s been lying dormant within you, so let go of your ego and embrace the full extent of love life is offering you. Loneliness has nothing to do with being alone, so find a sense of togetherness that stems from within. As you embrace inner healing, it will eventually spread from your heart until it starts glowing on your skin. Take advantage of the infinite wisdom you’ve always have access to.