The Secret Lives girlies aren’t just inspiring Hulu spinoff series — they’re invading your local fast-food menus. When the show first aired in 2024, it introduced mainstream audiences to the magic of dirty sodas.

These viral sips have actually been a Utah favorite for years. Since the large Mormon community abstains from coffee, locals swap traditional Starbucks runs for trips to aesthetic soda shops like Swig. At these spots, you get to play mixologist by customizing any soda or seltzer water with different syrups and sweet creams for a seriously bubbly and refreshing drink.

Driven by the massive MomTok hype, major fast-food chains have introduced their own versions of these tasty sips to their menus. Back in March, I kickstarted my testing journey by sampling Cinnabon’s limited-time Saints & Cinnas soda (~$4) alongside their Raspberry Revelations flavor, inspired by the latest season of SLOMW and Taylor Frankie Paul’s highly anticipated, unaired Bachelorette season.

Since then, I’ve been sipping my way through menu additions at Dunkin’, McDonald’s, and Taco Bell. If you’re a thirsty reality TV fan looking for the perfect drink to pair with your next marathon-watch, below you’ll find my top pick.

The Best Fast Food Dirty Soda Might Surprise You

Taco Bell

Flavor is obviously incredibly important when choosing the best dirty soda, but branding is the real tiebreaker. The winning chain must make the custom drink trend feel completely natural on its menu, and Taco Bell easily takes the crown. If Cinnabon’s Saints & Cinnas soda was still available, it would be a close second for perfectly mimicking a liquid cinnamon roll.

Ultimately, Taco Bell takes the No. 1 spot. When you think of grabbing a Mexican Pizza or a Crunchwrap Supreme, the first drink that comes to mind for washing it all down is a Baja Blast (~$3). Taco Bell took that iconic beverage and made it work perfectly in the dirty soda space by adding a sweet vanilla cream to enhance the beloved flavor. It tastes like a tropical lime creamsicle in soda form and is super refreshing alongside a spicy Shredded Beef Dipping Taco, which is officially my new favorite menu item.

The Rest Of The Dirty Soda Lineup

I really enjoyed the McDonald’s Sprite Berry Blast (~$4) for tasting exactly like a classic Jones Soda Berry Lemonade, but it just wasn't as iconic as the Baja Blast option. When I’m ordering at McDonald’s, a crispy Coca-Cola is usually the default drink, and not a Sprite or Dr Pepper (which is the other dirty soda option you can get). A creamy, McFlurry-inspired soda line that blends with their classic branding might easily sway my vote.

Dunkin’s bevvy ($~6) is sitting out of the winner's circle. While their custom sip is incredibly tasty, the drink is technically coffee milk. That creamy caffeine kick completely defeats the purpose of having a traditional, bubbly dirty soda.

TL;DR

If you’re ready to jump on the dirty soda trend yourself, starting your journey at Taco Bell is an absolute must. You can stick to the iconic, vanilla-infused Baja Blast option or try the newer Mountain Dew Baja Midnight flavor, which offers a slightly sweeter passion fruit twist. Either way, your next reality TV marathon officially has its new signature beverage.