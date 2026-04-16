SLOMW’s Jessi & Jordan Spent $100K On Therapy After Her Affair

Vanderpump Villa is back, and DadTok made the trip to England for the occasion. In Episode 1, Jordan Ngatikaura had an on-screen conversation with Marciano Brunette, with whom his then-wife Jessi Draper had an affair. During their chat, Ngatikaura revealed how much money he and Draper spent on therapy to navigate her infidelity.

Brunette apologized, but Ngatikaura wasn’t quick to forgive. “Jessi and I have gone through close to $100,000 in therapy to try to get through this,” he told Brunette, per Us Weekly. The DadToker also called out Brunette for lying about having sex with Draper, which he labeled as an attempt to get more screen time on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

Later, Brunette discussed the situation with Lisa Vanderpump and Stassi Schroeder, revealing that he had some intel about Draper and Ngatikaura’s relationship. Specifically, Brunette claimed that the duo got together while Draper was married to someone else.

Later, Schroeder confronted Ngatikaura over his hypocrisy. “Jessi was married when you met her. Are you saying that isn’t the truth?” she asked him, according to Us. But Ngatikaura denied it. “When I met her, not when we got together. I am telling you the truth. That’s so stupid. The stupidest sh*t I have ever heard,” he said.

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Ngatikaura filed for divorce from Draper on March 19. During a March 25 appearance on Call Her Daddy, Draper revealed that she was “blindsided” by the move since they previously agreed to file together. “I actually found out that he filed through TMZ. They texted me,” she told host Alex Cooper. “I did end it with him. So, I knew it was coming, but we had made an agreement to do it together.”

“My heart sunk because we agreed to tell our children together before filing,” she said, adding that Ngatikaura’s teenage daughter from a previous marriage found out about the divorce through TMZ.

Draper also explained why they decided to call it quits, despite previous attempts at reconciliation. According to her, Ngatikaura’s attempts to blackmail her about the affair with Brunette was impossible to get past.

“Having your partner blackmail you in that way, it was something I could never get over,” she said. “Even after we got back together and went through therapy, like the person that you love the most and should care about you the most, even though you hurt them, should never put you in a situation where you feel like you're walking on eggshells and you never know if your life's about to be ruined, because they have that power over you. So that was honestly something that really ruined us. And yeah, it was traumatizing.”

Since the divorce filing, Draper and Burnette have been very flirty online and posting together a lot.