35 Captions For Fall Selfies, Because This Season Looks Beautiful On You

Honestly, there are so many reasons why fall is simply the best. It's the time of the year when your kitchen smells like homemade apple pie, and your favorite mugs are filled with hot cider that has a little sprinkle of cinnamon on top. The weekends are spent going on road trips catching the vibrant leaves on the East Coast, and adventures to cozy cabins with best friends. It's hard not to love the way the leaves change, and take pictures at golden hour in corn mazes, sunflower fields, and Ferris wheels. If you are a lover of fall, then you need some Instagram captions for fall selfies, because this season looks straight-up beautiful on you.

Seriously, the way the sunshine glistens in your hair and the pumpkins glow in your eyes is magical. It's like you were made to live in a world filled with pumpkin spice, fair rides, and lots of sweaters. Your face lights up every time you put on your go-to flannel or buy an oversized sweater that'll pair perfectly with your new pair of jeans, not to mention the excitement when you order your favorite fall coffee drink. When you do autumn-themed activities like carving a jack-o'-lantern, going to a local farmers market, or roaming around a haunted house, the whole world can tell that you're having the time of your life. It's only #necessary that you capture those moments and put them on social media so you can look back on them later on when the fall season has come to an end. It would also be a great idea to make a TikTok doing all of these festive fall activities with your besties or bae, as it’s bound to end up on someone’s #fyp.

Take a few clever pictures with pumpkins or colorful leaves in front of your face, and then edit them with the best preset packs of the season. Use a filter that makes the reds, yellows, and rich oranges look as saturated as a sunset, and the rows of apple trees look like a sea of happiness and good vibes. Or, for a moody feel, make the image black and white. Take a trip up to the mountains to truly capture the essence of fall these next few months—it’s a great excuse for a weekend getaway. Then, post those pics on Instagram with one of these 35 captions for your best fall selfies yet. After all, it's that time of the year, and we need to document our great love affair with fall.

Weekend Images Inc./E+/Getty Images

"I'm made of pumpkin spice and everything nice." "I love flannels and selfies in the fall most of all." "Hocus pocus, to get the perfect selfie you need to focus." "Doin' fall things for the 'Gram." "Living in golden hour when it's fall." "It's officially fall-themed selfies season." "But first, take a selfie and document the fall." "Do you wanna peach of me?" "So many of my smiles begin with autumn." "Break out the sweaters and selfie filters." "October looks so beautiful on you." "I've got sunshine, my pumpkin latte, and lots of good feelings." "Be the person who just filled their camera roll with fall selfies." "And so, the season of pumpkins and spooky selfies begins." "Sweet like apple cider and cinnamon doughnuts." "Happiness is apple cider doughnuts and good lighting." "I'm the cutest pumpkin in the patch." "Maybe she's born with it, maybe it's pumpkin spice." — A take on the Maybelline slogan "I love taking selfies more than pumpkin spice in the fall." "Just a general life update: it's fall and I'm so happy." "These are the fall days we live for." "Do you want to be the apple to my pie?" "You either love pumpkin season, or you're wrong." "Find me where the fall things are." "Stay in your fall magic, babe." "Hey there, hot-tea." "I've got all the heart eyes for autumn." "In an autumn state of mind." “Falling in love with fall.” “Sweater weather is better together.” “I’m the pick of the patch.” “I’m turning a new leaf.” “Stressed, blessed, pumpkin obsessed.” “Give them pumpkin to talk about.” “The autumn leaves falling down like pieces into place, and I can picture it after all these days.” — Taylor Swift, “All Too Well”