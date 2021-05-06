These 15 Unique Grad Gifts Are Perfect For Relaxing After 4 Years Of Hard Work

There's nothing a grad deserves more than the opportunity to treat themselves. They've been working hard all year long, writing papers, taking tests, and attending classes. Now that their big day is here, it's time for you to get some unique graduation gifts on Etsy that are geared to relaxing at home. You want to spoil your best friend or family member (or yourself) with something they can use right away, and a spa-like gift is just that.

If you're looking for unique, one-of-a-kind graduation gifts, Etsy is what you need. You know the online shop is the place to find customizable and handmade items that feel super personal. Since you're already thinking about what your grad friends need as gifts, you might as well make it as personal as possible with Etsy graduation gifts.

For example, get some essential oils they can use to calm down while giving themselves a super cute manicure, or surprise them with a cozy crewneck representing their school pride from the Etsy graduation section. There are tons of ideas with relaxation in mind, you just need to scroll through this carefully curated list of 10 unique graduation gifts on Etsy to see which one is calling your friend's name (or your own). Then, add it to your cart and have it shipped to you or wherever your grad may be.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

01 Get Cozy With Tea Bombs Tea Crystals, Tea Bombs Etsy $17 See on Etsy Say goodbye to hot chocolate bombs, and hello to tea bombs. These super fun tea crystals are just like the viral hot chocolate bombs, and melt in your mug to make a delicious drink. Choose from a variety of flavors like Chamomile Amethyst and Youthful Rose Quartz for your grad to enjoy while snuggled up on the couch.

02 Create A Soothing Environment With An Essential Oil Diffuser 150ml Essential Oil Diffuser With Top 6 Pure Aromatherapy Essential Oils Bundle Cool Mist Humidifier for Home and Office Etsy $33 See on Etsy To help create a relaxing environment for your grad friend, get them an essential oil diffuser from Etsy. This particular diffuser not only creates a calming aromatherapy mist, but acts as a nightlight as well. This bundle also comes with six essential oils, like lavender, which is supposed to be soothing and balancing.

03 Treat Yourself With An Aromatherapy Gift Set Aromatherapy Relaxing Box Etsy $43 $39 See on Etsy If you're not sure what to get your friend, get them this aromatherapy gift set as an Etsy graduation find. It includes a scented candle, bath bomb, lip balm, and sachet of dried flowers. They're all beautifully wrapped up in one box, and you can pick which scent to get your friend.

04 Moisturize With Whipped Body Butter Black-Owned Organic Whipped Body Butter Etsy $3 See on Etsy When it comes to Etsy graduation gifts, there’s nothing more soothing than some whipped body butter. Your friend can treat themselves to an at-home spa day, and lather on the shea, cocoa butter, and coconut oil. It's extra moisturizing and comes in different scents like Honey Mango and Almond Coconut.

05 Slip On Some Cozy Slippers To Match Your Mood Smiley Face Slippers Etsy $30 See on Etsy You can't help but to smile at these cozy smiley face slippers. These Etsy graduation gifts are perfect for keeping your toes warm while just hanging out at home. You can also choose from a variety of colors to match you or your bestie’s favorite loungewear.

06 Wrap Yourself Up In A Calming Weighted Blanket Weighted Blanket Adult, Graduation Gift for Daughter , Mom Gift, Sister Gift, Weighted Lap Pad Etsy $30 $25 See on Etsy Don't just get your friend a blanket — get them a weighted blanket. The extra weight can be calming, so your friend can really relax while chilling at home watching Netflix, or getting a good night's sleep. Also, this weighted blanket is gorgeous with a floral print on one side.

07 Get Ready For Summer With A Customized Pool Float Custom Pool Float, Personalized Pool Float, Confetti Pool Float Etsy $22 See on Etsy Now that school's out, it's time to relax by the pool. Get your bestie a brand new pool float for chilling in the water all summer long. Not only is this a gift your friend can use right away, but you can get it personalized with their name on it so they can keep it forever.

08 Light Up The Room With A Graduation Candle Yes Bitch You Graduated Soy Candle Etsy $12 See on Etsy "Yasss" is exactly right. Your friend just graduated and that needs to be celebrated. Enjoy a chill movie night in with this graduation candle. You can even put together a movie night gift basket with this candle and their fave snacks and candy to really treat them to the best Etsy graduation gift ever.

09 Upgrade Your Cozy OOTDs With A Bleached College Crewneck Custom Tie Dye College Sweatshirt Etsy $40 See on Etsy Whether your friend just graduated from college or is heading off to one, one of the best Etsy graduation gifts is a cozy crewneck to show off their school pride. You want to get them a sweater they can wear for both lounging on the couch and doing TikTok dances, so make sure it's tie-dyed. This bleached dye crewneck fits that description, and you can have it customized with their school name and favorite colors.

10 Find The Perfect Powdered Face Mask For Your Skincare Routine Calm Rose Clay Mask Etsy $12 See on Etsy An at-home spa day isn't complete without a face mask, and this one from Etsy includes options for different skin care needs. Get your friend one of these homemade powdered face masks that they can use whenever. It's an easy present decision — the hard part is picking out which mask to get. There is a rejuvenating matcha mask for giving your skin a new life and a detox charcoal mask to control acne breakouts. However, if relaxation is key, go with the calming rose clay mask, which is great for sensitive skin.

11 Get A Customized Mug For Soothing Sips Personalized Graduation Mug Etsy $15 $13 see on etsy If you or your friend are coffee lovers, a brand new graduation mug may be the perfect gift. While your friend may not be sipping as much coffee to stay up late and study, they do enjoy a cozy sip while lounging around the house. Also, this mug can be personalized with your or your friend’s name and graduation year on it to make it extra special and unique.

12 Manifest Your Next Steps With A Personalized Journal Customized Leather Journal Etsy $40 $20 see on etsy Journaling may be your bestie’s form of self-care. If that’s the case, you’ll definitely want to get them a brand new personalized journal from Etsy with their name on it. They can jot down their manifestations for the next chapter in their life.

13 A Healing Crystal Necklace Gold Natural Rose Quartz Necklace Etsy $25 $18 see on etsy Jewelry is always one of the best Etsy graduation gifts, and there are so many different options. However, if you’re looking for something more soothing and relaxing, you may want to get a crystal necklace. Rose quartz is great for self-love and self-care, which makes this rose quartz necklace perfect.

14 Warm Up With An Aromatherapy Heating Pad Lavender Heating Pad Etsy $13 see on etsy Not only are these heating pads soothing, but they are also made with lavender buds and lavender essential oils to really relax you. They’re perfect for when you’re having cramps or you just worked out and your muscles are sore. They can also be used when you just want to get extra cozy on the couch with a cup of tea.

15 Get Glam With A Personalized Manicure Kit Custom Manicure Set Etsy $19 see on etsy Treat yourself or your friend to an at-home manicure for their Etsy graduation gift. These personalized grooming kits come with nail clippers, cuticle pushers, tweezers, scissors, an ear cleaner, and a nail file. They’re also perfect for traveling, so get it for the friend who has wanderlust as well.