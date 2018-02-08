Stress is, unfortunately, an inevitable part of life. And while everyone has their own ways to cope with uninvited anxiety, something you may have never thought of is instilling a sense of calm through the power of healing crystals. There are a bunch of different crystals out there that all serve different purposes, but a handful of these minerals and gems are dedicated crystals that relieve stress, in particular.

I know what you're thinking: How the hell is carrying a rock around with me supposed to help calm me down in times of stress? As bizarre as it initially may sound, crystals have been used since ancient times for their significant healing properties, and the energy that each gem contains can, indeed, help lift your mood in an instant.

Now, I'm not saying that keeping a clear quartz rock in your pocket is going to relieve all of your stress for the rest of your life. But along with utilizing other helpful coping mechanisms, such as simple breathing techniques and meditation, crystals can be a great addition in managing those pesky, all-consuming anxious thoughts.

Try including any of these five peaceful gemstones into your day for less stress and more peace.

1 Blue Lace Agate For Clear Communication Etsy Crystalgems12 Blue Lace Agate Tumbled Stones, $4.61, Etsy If you've ever been in a situation with someone where the communication was severely lacking, and tension was at an all-time high, you know how stressful that sh*t can be. Neither of you are able to express your feelings correctly, and eventually, the disagreement spirals out of control and leads to hurt feelings on either end. According to the online resource Crystal Vaults, blue lace agate is incredible for overcoming communication difficulties and misunderstandings, and all the anxious tension that those situations bring. Carry this bad boy with you to help you work through those difficult emotions, without freaking the f*ck out.

2 Amethyst For A Shield Of Protective Energy Amazon Rockcloud Natural Purple Amethyst Quartz Crystal Cluster, $20.99, Amazon You know those days that just feel like they drag on forever, in the worst way possible? Nothing seems to go right, and you feel like stress is literally consuming you from every angle. Amethyst is here to rescue you on those awful days, my friend. This lovely lavender crystal dispels negativity from your body while simultaneously attracting all the positive vibes. According to the blog Energy Muse, which aims to "de-mystify the world of crystals," amethyst crystals are extremely powerful, and can literally create an "energetic shield" around you to ward off stress and anxiety. Yup, you can catch me carrying around 20 of these bad boys in my pocket next week.

3 Rose Quartz For Self-Care Etsy SacredLandSage Jumbo Rose Quartz Raw Chunk, $28, Etsy Stress and anxiety are very consuming feelings, and when they strike, it can be hard to think about anything else. However, self-care and compassion are very important during times when you're feeling down, and rose quartz crystals serve as a reminder for this. Rose quartz is said to be the crystal of love and adoration, and that can mean self-love or love toward others, or both! If you keep one of these pale pink babies with you, put one next to your bed, or place one on your desk at work, it will remind you to breathe deeply and fully, and immerse yourself in all the TLC and self-care.

4 Clear Quartz For Any And All Forms Of Healing Etsy GemCityMining Small Quartz Point, $5.95, Etsy Whether your stress is running deeper as a buildup of multiple issues in your life, or it's more of a surface-level feeling due to a lengthy to-do list or a frustrating day at work, clear quartz is here to help you find that inner sense of peace. This crystal truly does it all, and it's often referred to as the "master healer." Keep a clear quartz close by, and use it for anything that's bothering you — because, no matter what you tell it to help you with, it will listen.