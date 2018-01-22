7 Crystals That Give You Energy So You Can Stop Relying On Coffee So Much

If you've been a hardcore coffee person for most of your adult life, you might come to a point where a heaping cup of joe no longer has that potent, energetic effect on you. I know, it's tragic, but as much as you love the tantalizing sound of your espresso machine, you don't want to be totally reliant on your favorite barista blend to keep you awake day in and day out for the rest of your life. Instead, you might want to consider investing in a few crystals that give you energy for a more natural way of fighting fatigue.

Don't worry fam, I'm not telling you to ditch your luscious latte or glorious cappuccino cup forever (I'm not Satan). All I'm saying is that incorporating crystals into your daily routine could be just the trick to passing up on that third cup of coffee that you really wish you didn't need to power through the rest of your day.

Rest assured, there are so many crystals that ward off lethargy and help you get sh*t done by providing a much-needed boost of energy, sans that extra shot of espresso.

So, the next time you're headed into an important meeting or want a nice boost during that lunchtime slump, consider adding any of these seven crystals into your day to lift your spirits and make you feel energetic AF.

1 A Quartz Crystal Can Basically Do It All Amazon Charminer Clear Quartz Crystal, $13.98, Amazon The quartz crystal is versatile AF, and it actually amplifies the energy of any other crystal that you might have in your possession. Basically, you can program this bad boy to do whatever you want it to do, which absolutely includes adding a serious oomph of energy to your day. Clear quartz provides focus, channels the energy of all the other crystals, and makes you feel more at ease and increases your overall vigor.

2 Ruby Can Increase Your Blood Flow And Stamina Etsy ThrowinStones Raw Ruby Crystal, $6.99, Etsy The ruby is another highly energetic crystal that is said to increase blood flow, renew your overall energy, and enhance your stamina. When you're using this crystal to fight fatigue, be sure to place it on either your sacral chakra or root chakra. These are located below your navel and at the base of your spine, and it's an ideal way of channeling the true healing powers of raw ruby.

3 Amber Can Give You All The Inner Power Etsy SoulLuvShop Amber Calcite, $8, Etsy If you're feeling kind of blah and simply can't bring yourself to get anything done, an amber crystal is here to the damn rescue. This stone stimulates a more positive and energetic attitude by harnessing the power of the sun. TBH, I think this crystal would be perfect to use right before a big test in school.

4 Amethyst Can Help You Power Through Emotional Exhaustion Amazon Rockcloud Natural Purple Amethyst, $20.99, Amazon Amethyst is an extremely powerful and nurturing stone that literally creates a field of protective energy around you whenever you use it. When you feel like you're craving some extra caffeine or your mood is laced with negativity and fatigue, try placing an amethyst crystal on your brow chakra — aka your third eye — and simply laying in a meditative state while allowing it to work its magic.

5 Carnelian's Boost Beats Your Usual Cup Of Coffee Etsy WildandFreePeople Carnelian Palmstone, $10, Etsy Carnelian is a beautiful amber stone that effectively boosts internal stamina and, to put it simply, makes you feel alive when you use it. In fact, the best way to get the most out of this particular crystal may be to actually wear it: According to the blog Crystal Age, accessorizing with a pair of carnelian earrings is even more effective than a cup of coffee when it comes to an instant boost of energy. Well, now I know what my next purchase is going to be...

6 Seraphinite Will Make You Feel Human Again When You're Hungover Etsy Frongems Natural Seraphinite, $7, Etsy If a wild night out with friends led you to toss back one too many tequila shots, seraphinite is the crystal you need to make it through that gnarly hangover the next morning. Instead of experimenting with the array of hangover cures on the internet that promise to make you feel like a human again (they never do, let's be real), try getting your hands on a seraphinite crystal to discover all its cleansing and detoxifying properties. Can't hurt worse than your headache, right?