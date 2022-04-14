As spring break comes to a close, it’s time to look forward to an even more important occasion: graduation. Not only is graduating from high school or college a huge academic accomplishment, but throwing your cap in the air also signals the start of an exciting new chapter. Whether that means you’re heading into the workforce, taking some time off to travel, applying for a job, or moving into a new apartment, it’s a period full of possibilities, and you’ll want items that set you up for whatever lies ahead. Luckily, any of these graduation gift ideas for 2022 will help your besties prepare for their next adventure. (And these goodies will look good on any wishlist you have, too.)

The best graduation gifts are ones that are personal, thoughtful, and useful for the giftee you’re giving to. To ensure your gift won’t gather dust in their closet, we at Elite Daily curated a list of goodies for four *unofficial* graduation rites of passage your loved one might experience after they *officially* receive their diploma. From planning a post-graduation trip to putting their best foot forward at a new job or internship, these unique graduation gifts will help them gear up for whatever path they choose to take.

Post-Grad Road Trip Must-Haves

If you don’t go on a post-grad road trip, did graduation even happen? Whether you’re planning a cross-country trip where you can really bond with your besties or heading out on a solo excursion to one of your bucket-list destinations, a post-graduation vacation is the perfect way to unwind and rejuvenate after all the stress of studying for finals. Armed with essentials like a sturdy weekender duffle, a travel pillow with thousands of glowing reviews, and of course TikTok’s favorite viral water bottle, the Hydro Flask, you and your BFFs will have the road trip of your dreams with all these must-haves on hand.

Goodies To Make A Great First Impression

Making a great first impression is a lot easier when you feel confident that you’re putting your best self forward. If your giftee is heading to college or getting ready for their first real job, they’ll definitely appreciate some professional pieces to help them make the transition. From a popular selfie light to amp up their Zoom meetings to a laptop bag in a super aesthetic hue, these goodies will help any graduate look and feel their best in a new setting surrounded by new people.

Gifts For Your New Space

For both high school and college graduates, moving into a new dorm room or apartment might be one of the first times they get full ownership over decorating their space — and that can get expensive. Help them get their fresh start with these eye-catching home decor pieces, from a Bridgerton-inspired gilded mirror to viral colored stemless wine and water glasses, that are sure to make a statement wherever they’re placed.

Cute Products To Display Your Fave Memories

As much as you’re looking forward to the next chapter, you’ll still need a place to store and display your favorite memories from the past four years. You know, for when the nostalgia hits. While there are so many options for digital photo frames available, there’s nothing quite like a tangible snap. These cute Polaroid and printable wall displays are perfect for showing off the good times past and the adventures yet to come.