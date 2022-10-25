Elite Daily Newsletter: October 24, 2022
This week's horoscope is actually pretty spooky, Travis Scott addressed cheating rumors, and more.
This Week’s Horoscope Is *Actually* Pretty Spooky
Ah, we have officially entered Scorpio season, so break out the red wine, try a love spell, and cultivate an aura of mystery by leaving everyone on read. This week will be an emotional roller coaster, but don’t worry, darlings — resolving stagnant emotions is bound to propel you forward. READ MORE
Travis Scott Addressed Those Viral Cheating Rumors
The rapper is at the center of a rumored cheating scandal, and it’s taking over my FYP. It all started when Instagram model Rojean Kar (Scott’s reported ex) posted an IG story from the set of one of his music videos — and things only got messier from there. READ MORE
Pop-Tarts & Tajín Are The Unlikely BFFs Of The Food World
In Elite Daily’s series Chef's Kiss, we taste the latest food and drink trends to help you figure out which ones you definitely don’t want to sleep on. We recently tried the new Pop-Tarts x Tajín collab, and wow, talk about a roller coaster of emotions *and* flavors. Here’s our fave combo, and also what we would probably skip. READ MORE
How To Recognize The Signs Of Emotional Cheating
Maybe you just became official with your partner, but you still keep up with your longtime Bumble crush. Or perhaps you share innocent memes with your co-worker, but one day, your convo veers into flirtatious territory. We spoke to experts about how to navigate these tricky situations if they ever come up in your relationship. READ MORE
