Kris Jenner's "Tramp Stamp" Is My New Tattoo Obsession

So we know about Kendall's fake butt tattoo, but did you know that her mom (and fellow Scorpio) has a *real* lower back tattoo? She mentioned it on last week's episode of The Kardashians and I have been thinking about it ever since. Mostly because it only includes TWO of her six children's names. I know that tattoo removal is painful, so maybe instead she should add her other kid's names (and all 11 of her grandkid's) to this existing work of art. READ MORE

I Want To Try Polyamory But My Partner Doesn't — What Now?

The one constant in any relationship? Change. It might seem counterintuitive, but the goal of any healthy partnership should be to navigate the myriad number of ways that you, your partner, your circumstances, and your desires might grow and shift over the course of your relationship. So, how exactly can you explore these desires without risking your relationship? Our advice columnist Hannah Orenstein weighs in. READ MORE

There Would Be No Jessie Reyez Without Beyoncé And Cumbia Music

“I’m a fan of going backward, which I think is a beautiful thing because you don’t have enough hours in your life to even take in all the music that’s being made,” the R&B singer tells Elite Daily. “When I listen to old cumbia and it makes my blood dance. It just feels right.” We also chatted about who her first celebrity crush was and what fans can expect from her upcoming YESSIE tour. READ MORE

This 'Candy Crush' Game Designer Talks About A Typical Day At Work

Abigail Rindo definitely gets to play games at work. But the schedule of a narrative design director is a lot more nuanced than that: She may spend one day teaming up with the design department to weigh in on visual themes, or work independently writing dialogue between characters. She may even spend some time alongside the marketing team to navigate social media strategies. READ MORE

