If you couldn’t tell by the name, the point of the BeReal app is to share unfiltered, real-time moments. But even if you’re a true believer in posting as soon as you see the words “It’s Time To BeReal” pop up your screen, there may come a time when you post something a little too real, and need to take it down ASAP. Luckily, the process of removing a post is so simple — you just have to know where to look. Here’s what you should know about how to delete a BeReal, so you’ll be set when the time comes.

BeReal users know just how important it is to take your BeReal within two minutes of receiving the random post notification every day. But if you snap a pic too quickly, you could end up posting a photo of something you shouldn’t have, like your bestie’s birthday gift or that dirty pile of laundry you’ve been meaning to finally take to the laundromat. It may be frowned upon, but it is possible to delete a BeReal, so even if you hit “Send” on your post by accident, you can still get a do-over. The best part is, you’ll be given one more chance to post that day, which means you can pretend like nothing happened.

Whether your BeReal could spoil a surprise, or you want to up your selfie game to impress your crush, here’s how you can delete a BeReal after you’ve BeReal-ed too hard.

How To Delete A BeReal

OK, so you’re having regrets about your BeReal: don’t panic, because taking it down is easy. Once your photo hits your feed, you’ll notice an icon with three dots underneath your BeReal next to the time your post was taken. You’ll start there to delete your BeReal — here’s what to do:

Tap those three dots to get to the pop-up that shows you how many times you retook your photo and other stats. You won’t see an option to delete your BeReal on this page, but don’t exit out of it too quickly, because you’re gonna need it.

In the bottom right corner of the pop-up, tap where it says “Options.” You’ll be given two options: Delete My BeReal or Cancel. (If you hit the “Delete My BeReal” option by mistake, don’t worry, because your BeReal won’t be removed right away.)

You’ll be taken to another page to confirm you want to delete your post. You’ll need to select the reason why you’re deleting your BeReal, and you’ll be able to choose from options like “I don’t like my BeReal,” “There was a bug during capture,” and more. Select your reason and tap the red “Yes, I’m sure” button at the bottom of the page.

After with that, your BeReal will BeDeleted (sorry, I had to).

If you decide not to delete your post, you can opt out by tapping the “I changed my mind” button above it.

Can You Post A BeReal After Deleting A Post?

Deleting your BeReal might feel like the end of the world, but you’ll actually be given one more shot to get your photos just right. That’s right, just because you’ve deleted your BeReal for the day doesn’t mean you’re barred from posting another.

How Many Times Can You Delete A BeReal?

Once your new post is up, there’s no turning back — according to the “Delete My BeReal” page, you’re only able to delete a BeReal once per day. So, if you do decide to snap a second post, you better make it count, because you won’t be given the option to take it down.

Whether you need to keep from spoiling a surprise, or you need a do-over to keep your look on point, deleting a BeReal is totally possible.