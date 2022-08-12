Find Out Who’s Taking Screenshots Of Your BeReal Posts With This Simple Step

BeReal is the latest social media platform to get people talking, thanks its 2-minute posting windows and lack of filters and effects. Because BeReal is so new, though, there are still plenty of unknowns about how the app works, from what happens if you post late (spoiler alert: you’ll be fine), to how the platform feels about screenshotting. Like, does BeReal have screenshot notifications? Here’s why you’ll want to look closely, because the alerts are hiding in plain sight.

If you’re still catching up on the BeReal craze, let me bring you up to speed. Founded in 2020 by French entrepreneur Alexis Barreyat, BeReal is an app that encourages users to “be real” on social media. Every day at a random time, the platform sends a notification alerting users they have two minutes to post their BeReal, no matter what they’re doing. When it’s time to post, the app snaps a pic with your front-facing camera and your exterior camera at the same time to capture what you look like and what you’re looking at, and the goal is to post as close to that 2-minute window as possible. The app doesn’t include any filter options, which means you’re posting raw, unedited photos as soon as you take them to create the most authentic social media experience out there.

Because the app is still in its infancy, it feels like you learn something new about how BeReal works everyday. Of course, when it comes to little things like screenshotting, you probably don’t want to test it out for yourself run the risk of embarrassing yourself in front of your crush, which is why I tested the waters out instead so you don’t have to. Here’s how it works.

How To Screenshot On BeReal

Before you try to screenshot a BeReal, you need to know whether or not the function is even allowed. If you’re wondering if the app has implemented some sort of privacy shield that prevents people from taking a screenshot of BeReals, it doesn’t appear so.

IYDK, once your friends post their BeReals, their BeReal from the previous day disappears off your feed for good. Yup, your friends will still be able to see them via their Memories, but you will no longer have access to them. So if you made it into your besties BeReal and you want to save the mems, you’re gonna want to screenshot ASAP. To do so, just screenshot the way you normally do on your iPhone or Android phone, and the photo will be added to your phone’s camera roll.

BeReal Screenshot Notifications

Now that you know screenshots are allowed, are you safe to screenshot every single BeReal thirst trap your crush posts, or should you be a little more particular with your snaps? The app doesn’t seem to specify its rules about screenshots, but I tested it out a few different ways.

Not only did I take screenshots of my besties’ BeReals, but I had them screenshot my posts too, just to make sure I wasn’t missing any alerts within the app. And it’s a good thing I did, because while none of us received any sort of notifications, alerts, or warnings that screenshots were taken of our posts, I noticed a tiny box icon with the number “2” underneath my post that wasn’t there before. I tapped the icon, and sure enough, I received a pop-up that said “One of your friends took a screenshot!” So, make sure you look closely at the post to see if screenshots are being taken.

Find Out Screenshot Your BeReal

Instead of sharing the names right away, though, the app makes you share your BeReal on Snapchat, Instagram, Twitter, or Messages first. After you share, the names of the culprits will be revealed. So, BeRealers around the world, be warned — the app is perfectly fine with you taking a screenshot, but just know it’s not anonymous.

Can You Prevent Screenshots On BeReal?

Having the freedom to screenshot privately might seem like a good thing, but depending on what side of the screenshot you’re on, it can either be really good or really bad. What’s worse is that it doesn’t look like there’s any way users can prevent others from taking unwanted screenshots of their content. Elite Daily reached out to BeReal about a way to prevent screenshots, but didn’t hear back at the time of publication.

The best way to ensure your photos don’t end up in the wrong hands is to keep your account private, and only allow people you trust to follow your BeReal.