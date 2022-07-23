It's time to BeMemed.
Social media app BeReal, popular for sharing photos in real-time, encourages users to capture real life moments candidly throughout the day. With only two minutes to post, the time crunch is real. It eliminates the use of filters and editing for the most authentic shots.
Fans are taking over Twitter with a creative and funny spin on the app, posting memes of what they imagine celebrities and popular characters would be sharing on BeReal. Let’s be real, these memes are sending me.