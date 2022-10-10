If you mourned the end of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, then you may already know whether Kris Jenner has any tattoos. If, however, the last Kardashian-Jenner ink you heard about was Kendall Jenner’s Scorpio season-approved butt tattoo, you’re in for a treat, because the matriarch has at least one located on her lower back, and the details of Kris’ “tramp stamp” are just as dramatic as any major storyline on The Kardashians.

On The Kardashians Season 2, Episode 2, Kris was discussing son-in-law Travis Barker’s numerous tattoos with Barker, daughter Kourtney Kardashian, and boyfriend Corey Gamble. When Kourtney asked her mom whether she still has her tattoo, Kris confirmed for the world that, yes, her above-the-booty ink has not been lasered away. “In those days, they called it a tramp stamp, but I think I’m a little too mature for a tramp stamp,” Kris said, “but I have one!”

The head of the KarJenner clan rarely shows off her self-described “tramp stamp,” but she’s had the ink for well over a decade. It all started during what daughter Khloé Kardashian described as Kris’ “40-something midlife crisis.” Setting the scene for Kris’ inking during an episode of Kris, Khloé explained that her mom’s tattoo — a cross located on her lower back — is an exact match of a tattoo KoKo had done along with Nicole Richie when the Good American founder was just 16 years old.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians/E!

Richie reportedly took Kris to get the same tattoo as a means of alleviating the business mogul’s so-called 40-something crisis. Even though they once had matching tats, Kris and Khloé no longer coordinate their ink. Khloé had hers removed in 2015.

Later, Kris expanded her ink by having the names of her two youngest children, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, tattooed on each side of her cross. The additions could be seen, freshly inked, on a 2013 episode of KUWTK. Why did she choose to honor her youngest children — and only her youngest children — with the tattoo? Why has Jenner kept something she considers to be a “tramp stamp” on her body for all these years? While the former question has been answered by Kris herself, the world may never know the answer to the latter.

During a 2021 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kris explained that she has too many children and grandchildren to get inked up in honor of each and every one of them. Still, some fans smelled a snub. While Kris’ explanation makes perfect sense, the business mogul has been accused of playing favorites in the past. Either way, you’ll just have to wait for a KarJenner kid to bring home a heavily tattooed partner for the topic of Kris Jenner’s back tattoo — and any potential others — to come up again.