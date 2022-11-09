A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on Nov. 8, 2022. Why wait? If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

I Hooked Up With My BF’s Friend & Fell In Love. Now What?

Toxic relationships are… complicated, and no one comes out completely unscathed. Cheating can be just one painful piece of the puzzle. But what are you supposed to do once the deed is done? Our advice columnist Hannah Orenstein weighs in on how to leave a messy situation as cleanly as possible. READ MORE

You Should *Definitely* Plan To Make A Wish On 11/11

November 11 (aka 11/11) is just around the corner, so don’t miss out on a once-in-a-year opportunity. According to astrologer Chelsea Jackson, the spiritual meaning of 11/11 is all about setting intentions — but whether you decide to journal or speak them into existence is up to you. Your best bet? Start planning out your 11/11 wishlist now. The universe is listening. READ MORE

TRENDING

What You Need To Know About Your Voting Rights

Happy Election Day, y’all! Democracy is still alive and (kinda) well. Unfortunately, so is voter suppression. Here’s how to protect your rights as a voter and how to make sure your vote gets counted. READ MORE

A Royal Tour of The Crown’s Season 5 Filming Locations

Pretty much everyone tunes into The Crown — apparently, even Queen Elizabeth used to watch. Can’t wait for the show’s fifth season to start? Luckily, you can start planning a Crown-worthy, European getaway right now with these eight filming locations. READ MORE

MORE FUN STUFF

