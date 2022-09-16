The Crown Star Matt Smith Said Prince Harry Called Him This After Watching The Series

Matt Smith, who portrayed a young Prince Philip in the first two seasons of The Crown, has actually had a few real-life interactions with the royal family. While promoting his latest show, House of the Dragon, in a Sept. 15 interview with TODAY, the actor discussed what it was like meeting King Charles and Prince Harry and revealed whether he thinks Queen Elizabeth II has ever watched The Crown.

The Morbius star began the conversation by confirming he’s met “a couple” of royals. “I met the now King Charles, told him that I thought he had fabulous shoes, which he told me he had for 30 years,” Smith said. “They were like red brogues. They were beautiful.”

He also recalled being at a polo match when he ran into Prince Harry, who immediately recognized Smith. “He walked up to me and went, ‘Granddad,’” Smith said, referencing how the actor portrayed the Duke of Sussex’s grandfather, Prince Philip, in the earlier seasons of The Crown. “He watched the show. Well, I can’t claim to know if he watches it currently, but he watched a bit of it then.”

When asked whether he knew if the other royals had watched the show, Smith didn’t hesitate to spill the tea. “I heard the queen had watched it, and she used to watch it on a projector on a Sunday night, apparently,” he said. “And I know Philip definitely didn’t.”

Smith got that info from a friend, who sat next to Prince Philip during a dinner event. “My friend couldn't resist. By the end of the meal he was like, 'Philip I have to ask, have you watched The Crown?” Smith said. “Apparently, he turned round to him and went, 'Don't be ridiculous.'"

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

Smith later revealed he plans on heading back home to England soon following the news of the Queen’s death on Sept. 8. “I just want to be in London,” he said. “I want to experience it. I think I want to share in the ceremony of it.”

According to Deadline, The Crown temporarily suspended filming on Sept. 9 “as a mark of respect” for the Queen, and then resumed production again on Sept. 14.