Elite Daily Newsletter
Chad Michael Murray

Elite Daily Newsletter: November 20, 2025

Plus, 'Nobody Wants This' Season 2 already has a premiere date, everyone who almost starred in 'Wicked,' & more.

by Elite Daily Staff
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Elite Daily Newsletter

A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on Nov. 25. Why wait? If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Chad Michael Murray Has An Upsetting Update About That 'One Tree Hill' Reboot

Ever since it was announced that One Tree Hill would be rebooting with a few OG stars reprising their roles, all eyes were on Chad Michael Murray to see if he’d return as Lucas Scott. Finally, Murray addressed the remake in a recent interview. Here’s everything he had to say. READ MORE

TRENDING

'Nobody Wants This' Season 2 Already Has A Premiere Date
Matty Healy Referenced Taylor Swift’s “Guilty As Sin?” Lyrics… Again

ICYWW...

Savannah Smith Hopes The OG ‘Cruel Intentions’ Cast Will Watch The Remake

In an exclusive interview with Elite Daily ahead of the Cruel Intentions premiere on Amazon Prime, Savannah Lee Smith talks about starring in the campy college romp inspired by the 1999 film, her best memory from college, and the other ‘90s remake she’d love to star in.

WICKED CORNER

Oz May Not Exist IRL, But A 'Wicked'-Inspired Vacay Can — Here's How
The List Of Actors Who Auditioned For The 'Wicked' Movie Is Stacked

SHOPPING

The Next Celeb Stanley Cup Drop Is Sooo Soon (Hint: It Has "Tyger" Stripes)

MORE FUN STUFF

Nicholas Alexander Chavez Can Take The Heat

Gillian Anderson Is Serving You Pleasure In A Bottle

I Tried Falling Asleep To Cynthia Erivo’s Voice & Was Out In Minutes

Get all this (and more) in your inbox — subscribe to the Elite Daily newsletter.