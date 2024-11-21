Wicked is flying into theaters on Friday, Nov. 22, and is already a pop-u-lar choice for moviegoers as the most anticipated film of the year. Once you see Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) spend one short day in the Emerald City, you may be wanting to fly to Oz yourself. Before you try to defy gravity to get there, you’ll need to know where all the Wicked filming locations are on the map.

Unlike some productions that use green screens and CGI, Wicked’s director Jon M. Chu wanted to create actual sets for places like Shiz University and Munchkinland. He told Architectural Digest, “My goal was to go beyond the matte paintings, beyond a digital world, and really let the audience step into Oz.” Chu worked with production designer Nathan Crowley to create “an immersive space where our characters could come to life” at Sky Studios Elstree.

This where most of the interior scenes and large sets like the Wizard’s palace were filmed in Borehamwood, England, but Wicked also used a second location in the countryside. According to IMDb, Crowley created Munchkinland and Shiz University in Buckinghamshire, England, at a farm in Ivinghoe and the town of Leighton Buzzard.

Filming In Ivinghoe Was Difficult For The Wicked Cast

Universal Pictures

The Munchkinland set was actually Chu’s least favorite to work with. He tells Elite Daily, “It's beautiful, it's gorgeous, it's so immersive, but it's really muddy.” Since the set was built outside instead of in a controlled environment like a studio, production dealt with a lot of rain. As a result, he says, “When Ari's up there and she's in her bubble dress, it's freezing cold. She was a freaking warrior by keeping it all in and keeping it together.”

Not only did they have to deal with Mother Nature, but the Wicked set also had paparazzi trying to get a sneak peek of production. Jonathan Bailey, who plays Fiyero in the movie, says, “It felt like Independence Day [with all the drones flying above].”

Universal Pictures

Chu also revealed to Fandango that production built a massive, moving train that takes Elphaba and Glinda to Emerald City, and planted 9 million (!) tulips to bring Oz to life. “We wanted this place to be physical,” he shared, so they truly went all out.

You’ll Have To Use Your Imagination Visiting Oz IRL

After production wrapped in 2023, the production team, unfortunately, took down the Wicked sets in England, so you won’t be able to walk around Munchkinland IRL. However, you can visit Leighton Buzzard and Ivinghoe for a Wicked-inspired vacay.

Universal Pictures

Take the Trainline from London to Ivinghoe and Leighton Buzzard while pretending you’re Elphaba and Glinda on their way to see the Wizard. During your countryside stay, visit different gardens and parks that give off Munchkinland vibes and maybe even look like the Enchanted Forest.

If you’re feeling adventurous, travel down south to Seven Sisters Country Park in Seaford, England. This is where they filmed scenes of a pink sail boat that looks just like the one Glinda takes to Shiz University. Of course, if you can’t look to the Western (or Eastern, depending on where you’re from) skies and fly overseas, you could always visit recreations of the Wicked set in the U.S.

Universal Pictures

Universal Studios Orlando has a Wicked: The Experience pop-up in the park that has merch, inspired treats, and Elphaba and Glinda’s dorm room at Shiz. There’s even a photo op with Elphaba and Glinda, so you can snap some pics for the ‘Gram.

What is this feeling, you ask? Wanderlust.