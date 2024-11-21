Elite Daily Newsletter: November 20, 2024
Plus, another Euphoria star announces they won't be in Season 3, Paul Mescal meets his lookalike contest winner, and more must-reads.
A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on Nov. 20 Why wait? If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.
Miley Cyrus Opens Up About The Age Gap With Her Gen Z Boyfriend
In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Miley Cyrus revealed the perks of dating her 26-year-old boyfriend Maxx Morando. While their age gap isn’t huge, it’s enough for the singer to spot differences in how they view life. READ MORE
TRENDING NEWS
Maria Georgas Responds To Pete Davidson Dating Rumors
The 1D Boys Reunited At Liam Payne’s Funeral
ICYWW...
How Vanessa Hudgens Influenced Her Characters’ Christmas Styles
In an exclusive interview with Elite Daily, Vanessa Hudgens reveals her holiday wardrobe must-haves, the ‘fit she’d borrow from her Princess Switch characters, and what Gabriella from High School Musical would bring to a white elephant gift exchange. READ MORE
STREAMING TEA
Another Euphoria Star Just Announced They Won't Be In Season 3
Lucas Bravo's Future With Emily In Paris Is Revealed After Negative Comments
SEEING DOUBLE
Paul Mescal Had The Best Moment With Winner Of His Lookalike Contest
MORE FUN STUFF
18 Holiday Picks To Gift The Fashion Girl
Is This Viral TikTok Trend The Key To Taking Dating Less Seriously?
TikTok’s “Bat Eye” Makeup Hack Is Sultry, Smoky Perfection
Get all this (and more) in your inbox — subscribe to the Elite Daily newsletter.