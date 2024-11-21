Elite Daily Newsletter
LOS ANGELES - FEBRUARY 4: Maxx Morando and Miley Cyrus behind the scenes at The 66th Annual Grammy ...

Plus, another Euphoria star announces they won't be in Season 3, Paul Mescal meets his lookalike contest winner, and more must-reads.

by Elite Daily Staff
CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images
Miley Cyrus Opens Up About The Age Gap With Her Gen Z Boyfriend

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Miley Cyrus revealed the perks of dating her 26-year-old boyfriend Maxx Morando. While their age gap isn’t huge, it’s enough for the singer to spot differences in how they view life. READ MORE

TRENDING NEWS

Maria Georgas Responds To Pete Davidson Dating Rumors
The 1D Boys Reunited At Liam Payne’s Funeral

ICYWW...

How Vanessa Hudgens Influenced Her Characters’ Christmas Styles

In an exclusive interview with Elite Daily, Vanessa Hudgens reveals her holiday wardrobe must-haves, the ‘fit she’d borrow from her Princess Switch characters, and what Gabriella from High School Musical would bring to a white elephant gift exchange. READ MORE

STREAMING TEA

Another Euphoria Star Just Announced They Won't Be In Season 3
Lucas Bravo's Future With Emily In Paris Is Revealed After Negative Comments

SEEING DOUBLE

Kay Blake/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
Paul Mescal Had The Best Moment With Winner Of His Lookalike Contest

MORE FUN STUFF

18 Holiday Picks To Gift The Fashion Girl
Is This Viral TikTok Trend The Key To Taking Dating Less Seriously?
TikTok’s “Bat Eye” Makeup Hack Is Sultry, Smoky Perfection

