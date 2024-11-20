Miley Cyrus is used to getting the best of both worlds, and that’s exactly what she’s taking from dating someone of a different generation than herself. Although her age gap with boyfriend Maxx Morando isn’t too huge — she’s 32 and he’s 26 — it’s enough to be pretty impactful on how they navigate life. While Cyrus is squarely a millennial, Morando is a part of Gen Z. But Cyrus sees that difference as a blessing rather than a curse.

“He looks at life really differently than I do,” Cyrus said in a Nov. 20 Harper’s Bazaar profile. “He grew up with a laptop. I had a desktop computer that I shared with my brothers and sisters. … Honestly, he’s raised our dog off Reddit. I’m like, ‘Are you sure we’re supposed to be doing this?’ And he’s like, ‘On Reddit it says blah, blah, blah.’”

This generational divide has also introduced Cyrus to tons of new songs she wouldn’t have known about otherwise. She credits Morando with filling her phone with “the coolest kid in Brooklyn’s music.”

Despite any age-related differences, Cyrus shouted out how their biggest similarity makes their relationship work: “We just don’t take life too seriously.”

Currently, the couple is working together on Cyrus’ next album, a visual record that will drop sometime in 2025. She revealed Morando produced multiple songs on the upcoming release, including one called “Something Beautiful,” which may become the title track. “I’ve always worked with the people that I love. And Maxx just inspires me so much,” Cyrus said.

These latest statements from Cyrus are pretty rare, considering she’s incredibly private about her relationship with Morando. The two were first linked in late 2021 when they were spotted cozying up at a fashion show. Cyrus later revealed they were first set up on a blind date, but didn’t want to go into the details too much.

After at least three years of dating privately, it sounds like Cyrus really has found her perfect match.