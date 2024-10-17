One Direction is mourning the loss of Liam Payne after the 31-year-old passed away on Oct. 16. In a joint statement posted to Instagram on Oct. 17, former bandmates Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, and Louis Tomlinson shared their response to the “loss of [their] brother.”

One Direction first became a band on the X Factor back in 2010. The group was together, putting out pop hits like “Story Of My Life” and “Steal My Girl,” until Malik left the band in 2015. The remaining four bandmates released the Made In The A.M. album later that year, but they eventually went on an indefinite hiatus in 2016 and pursued solo careers.

“We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing,” the group’s statement read. “In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly.”

“The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever,” the statement continued. “For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly.”

They ended the post with a message to Payne, “We love you Liam.”

Here’s everything the One Direction members have posted about Payne’s passing so far.

Louis Tomlinson Called Liam “The Most Vital Part Of One Direction”

Tomlinson posted a tribute to Payne on Instagram, mourning the loss of “the kind brother [he’d] longed all [his] life for.” Tomlinson wrote, “I am beyond devastated to be writing this but yesterday I lost a brother. Liam was somebody I looked up to everyday, such a positive, funny, and kind soul.”

Tomlinson touched on Payne’s musical talent, too. “Liam was an incredible song writer with a great sense of melody, we often spoke of getting back in the studio together to try and recreate the writing chemistry we had built up in the band,” he wrote. “And for the record, Liam was in my opinion the most vital part of One Direction. His experience from a young age, his perfect pitch, his stage presence, his gift for writing.”

“A message to you Liam if you’re listening, I feel beyond lucky to have had you in my life but I’m really struggling with the idea of saying goodbye,” Tomlinson continued. “I’m so grateful that we got even closer since the band, speaking on the phone for hours , reminiscing about all the thousands of amazing memories we had together is a luxury I thought I’d have with you for life. I would have loved to share the stage with you again but it wasn’t to be.”

Tomlinson also wrote about Payne’s 7-year-old son, Bear. “I want you to know that if Bear ever needs me I will be the Uncle he needs in his life and tell him stories of how amazing his dad was,” he continued. “I wish I got chance to say goodbye and tell you one more time how much I loved you. Payno, my boy, one of my best friends, my brother, I love you mate. Sleep well X.”

Zayn Malik Said The Band Could “Always Rely On” Liam

Malik also posted about Payne with his own message. “Love You Bro ❤️,” the singer captioned a throwback photo of him and Payne napping together.

On the next slide, he had a longer message to Payne. “Liam, I have found myself talking out loud to you, hoping you can hear me, I can’t help but think selfishly that there was so many more conversations for us to have in our lives,” Malik wrote.

“I never got to thank you for supporting me through some of the most difficult times in my life. When I was missing home as a 17 yr old kid you would always be there with a positive outlook and reassuring smile and let me know you were my friend and that I was loved,” Malik continued.

“Even though you were younger than me you were always more sensible than me, you were headstrong, opinionated, and gave no f*cks about telling people when they were wrong,” he added. “Even though we butted heads because of this a few times, I always secretly respected you for it.”

In his post, Malik also celebrated Payne’s musical talent. “When it came to the music Liam, you were the most qualified in every sense. I knew nothing in comparison, I was a novice child with no experience and you were already a professional,” he wrote. “I was always happy to know, no matter what happened on stage we could always rely on you to know which way to steer the ship next.”

“I lost a brother when you left us and can’t explain to you what I’d give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly and tell you that I loved and respected you dearly,” Malik continued. “I will cherish all the memories I have with you in my heart forever, there is no words that justify or explain how I feel right now other than beyond devastated. I hope that wherever you are right now you are good and are at peace and you know how loved you are. Love you bro.”