Maria Georgas is setting the record straight following rumors about a “secret relationship” between her and Pete Davidson. ICYMI, on Nov. 18, the US Sun reported that Davidson had checked into rehab for the “second” time this year after his “secret romance” with Georgas came to an end. But it turns out, none of that is true, and Georgas wasn’t shy about addressing the rumors head-on.

On Nov. 19, Georgas took to her Instagram Stories to address the gossip. "Never dated Pete. False rumor!” she wrote on IG. “I'm friends with his sister. Case closed.”

“Just spoke to his sister he’s not in rehab and has been sober for months,” Georgas continued. “Can't believe this sh*t it's very insulting to his recovery and my mental health. He's literally home.” (Casey Davidson, his sister, has not publicly posted about the rumors.)

Georgas’ posts come after the story was picked up by Page Six. On Nov. 19, the outlet published a story about the US Sun’s report. “He checked into rehab in Florida fairly recently,” a source told the US Sun. "He flew in on a private jet."

"He's in pretty bad shape this time around. He’s not in a good place," the insider told to the US Sun. "He ended a fling with Maria just before he checked in,” the source said, adding that the duo only dated “for a couple of months.”

Despite publishing a piece about Davidson’s reported rehab stint, Page Six’s source said the opposite, telling the outlet that the comedian is “not in rehab,” but home in New York City.

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Georgas’ dating life has been of public interest since she appeared on Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor. Georgas made it to the final four before leaving the show, and she hasn’t publicly dated anyone since.

Previously, Davidson dated Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline. During a September interview with Nylon, Cline confirmed that they broke up in early 2024, but didn’t reveal too much intel about their relationship. Instead, she talked about what it’s like to date someone with such a famous love life. “The jokes write themselves,” she told the outlet at the time.