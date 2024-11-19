Don we now our cozy cardigans and oversize red sweaters, the holidays have arrived. ’Tis the season for festive fashion, and someone who knows all about Christmascore is Vanessa Hudgens.

Having starred in films like The Princess Switch trilogy and The Knight Before Christmas on Netflix, Hudgens is a certified holiday movie queen who knows a thing or two about sleighing this time of year. She even inspired her trio of Princess Switch characters’ wardrobes.

The goal is to look put together, but feel really comfortable.

“I influenced [Stacy, Margaret, and Fiona’s] holiday style,” the 35-year-old tells Elite Daily. “I really got to have fun because all three characters are such different types of women, and I got to express my holiday fashion in three ways.”

As for Hudgens’ personal go-to holiday style, she says it’s “pretty cliche,” since she leans toward all of the traditional holiday colors: “Be it red, burgundy, green, silver, sparkles.” The awards season pro also says that comfort is key, noting that she prefers “a whole lot of cozy gear. The holidays are really about being home with your family and friends, and [there’s] no better way to be than cozy.”

Mark Mainz/Netflix

Though Hudgens says her party girl days are behind her since welcoming her first child with husband Cole Tucker in July, the former Coachella mainstay — who’s currently promoting her new partnership with Kohl’s to share OOTD inspo and gift ideas — is still an it girl with recs for every festive occasion.

Below, see her faves, plus what outfit she’d steal from her Princess Switch characters’ wardrobes and what Gabriella from High School Musical would bring to a white elephant gift exchange.

Kohl's

Elite Daily: What are some of your holiday wardrobe must-haves?

Vanessa Hudgens: I really love glitzy things. There’s this one sequined minidress from Kohl’s that I feel is great for a holiday party. I also love a knitted pant with matching cardigan. It is so cute and extremely cozy. The goal is to look put together but feel really comfortable.

ED: If you could style each of your characters from The Princess Switch trilogy, what outfit would you put them in?

VH: For Stacy, I would put her in a coat that’s as practical as her baking skills and as stylish as her holiday spirit. Then, I would bring Stacy’s down-to-earth charm to life with chunky Mary Janes — perfect for mixing business with a little bit of princess chic — and channel her inner royalty with a midi dress.

Mark Mainz/Netflix

Margaret’s outfit would need a touch of elegance fit for a queen, so I’d put her in drop earrings, heels that elevate her style, and a draped back dress.

Fiona demands the attention of the room, so I’d have her wear a statement necklace that adds a touch of elegance to any outfit. A stunning sequin dress is both dazzling and perfect for stealing the spotlight just like Fiona, so I’d have her wear that with stiletto heels that have just the right touch of daring and a dash of diva flair.

ED: Is there anything you wore in the movies that you would want in your own closet?

VH: Fiona’s wardrobe was so iconic. There were a couple of items I would love to take to wear to a holiday party, but it was not the most comfortable in the world.

ED: High School Musical: The Musical: The Series had a holiday special, but we never got to see the OG cast celebrate the season. What do you think would’ve been Gabriella’s go-to festive ’fit?

VH: She would’ve kept it traditional with a sequined dress and a pair of knee-high boots that are super cute, chic, and easy.

Disney

ED: What’s a gift Gabriella would’ve gotten her friends for a white elephant gift exchange?

VH: There’s a Summer Fridays gift set of lip balms that are really cute and easy.

ED: OK, now some rapid-fire style questions: What’s a quick ’fit you’d wear to go ice skating?

VH: Body armor. I don’t know how to ice skate, and I would hurt myself.

ED: On a winter date night out?

VH: A silky and burgundy suit that’s very comfortable.

ED: To an office holiday party?

VH: A satin-y suit in emerald green. It looks really cute, festive, and comfortable, while still being a little professional.

ED: What is your go-to gift for a white elephant gift exchange?

VH: I always think of stocking stuffers for white elephant moments. Drunk Elephant has this travel skin care set, which is a great snag. There’s also a Christmas Vacation-themed family bingo game that is always really fun for a holiday party.

ED: What’s the best gift to get your best friend?

VH: My best friend is teaching Pilates right now, so she’s moving her body a lot. There’s this Sharper Image Powerboost Move Portable Percussion Massager that I would probably get her so that she can love on herself and her body.

ED: What about the best gift for your partner?

VH: My husband loves music, and he’s always on the go, so JBL has this Flip 6 Portable Waterproof Speaker. That is a great gift. It’s always nice to be able to have music with you wherever you are.

ED: And your pet?

VH: There is this little gingerbread toy that is really durable that my dog, Darla, is obsessed with. She literally eats all of her toys, and then she gets the stuffing and it goes everywhere. But this one, she doesn’t do that to, so I would say that’s a great toy.

ED: A college roomie?

VH: I love a fresh pair of slippers. The Koolaburra by Ugg Platform Slippers are super cute and everybody loves them.

ED: Lastly, what’s the best gift to get a situationship?

VH: Maybe a blanket? An oversize faux fur throw blanket so that you can both cuddle up and you get to use it, too, because a situationship is nothing you should be investing in.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.