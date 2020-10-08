We're Officially Getting Another Princess Switch Movie This Fall

Once upon a time, Vanessa Hudgens was the queen of Disney (getting to star on High School Musical *and* kiss Zac Efron earns you that status). But now with the lead spot in the perfectly cheesy holiday franchise, The Princess Switch, she's ascended to Netflix royalty. Luckily, fans are in for plenty more Hudgens-as-a-monarch content, since the third installment is set to be released this year. Here's everything we know so far about Netflix's The Princess Switch 3's plot, premiere date, and cast to get you ready for more heartwarming holiday vibes:

When the first movie in the now-trilogy premiered in 2018, fans were instantly enchanted by the feel-good flick. Hudgens starred as a pastry chef who enters a royal baking competition in the fictitious land of Belgravia. It's there that she meets Margaret Delacourt, a duchess who happens to look exactly like her (and is also played by Hudgens). Naturally, a Parent Trap-style switcheroo takes place, and the film ends with the women falling in love with each other's initial love interests.

It sounds like a recipe for drama, but it actually all works out — the whole "magic at Christmastime" thing probably helps with that. And even though the first film was cleanly wrapped up, Netflix ordered a sequel... and then another sequel. After the release of The Princess Switch: Switched Again in 2020, fans are eager to know what's happens next in Hudgens' reign as a royal.

The Princess Switch 3 Plot Details

The sequel to the original The Princess Switch, The Princess Switch: Switched Again, reunited Margaret and Stacy as well as a third lookalike character, Fiona, Margaret's cousin and total party girl who found herself in hot water at the end of the second film after she attempts to steal Margaret's throne.

So, what's in store for fans in the third installment? Margaret and Stacy are now both married (and Margaret had her coronation and became the queen of Montenaro). Considering the path of Netflix's other accidental-royal-entanglement-during-the-holidays film series, A Christmas Prince, you may think this third movie might bring about a royal baby. But the synopsis, released by Netflix on Aug. 23, 2021, suggests a different kind of switch.

Whether or not The Princess Switch 3 includes a baby carriage, I'm personally just hoping the three Vanessa Hudgens characters team up to rule the world together, crowns and all.

The Princess Switch 3 Cast

Netflix

Hudgens is set to return for the third movie. Considering she’s, like, half the cast, that seems pretty important. However, no other casting details have been announced yet. While fans initially theorized Hudgens would play a fourth character — following the addition of a third Hudgens role, Lady Fiona Pembroke, in Switched Again — she hastily put those rumors to rest. In November 2020, she told Entertainment Tonight, “That is not happening, no one get their hopes up for that ... Three is my limit. It is all that my mental capacity can handle.”

The Princess Switch 3 Teaser

Despite principal photography for the third film having been completed for months, there is still no trailer as of yet. That’s in keeping with Netflix’s usual schedule; the streaming service waits to release details for its holiday films until mid-October, when it then drops the full schedule and trailers en masse.

Until then, fans can enjoy deleted scenes from the sequel, released on YouTube after the film’s debut.

The Princess Switch 3 Premiere Date

The Princess Switch 3 is set to be released in November, during the 2021 holiday season. Both The Princess Switch and The Princess Switch: Switched Again are streaming on Netflix.