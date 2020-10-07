When A Christmas Prince took off on Netflix in 2017, it heralded a new era for the streamer, one in which the holidays would be a significant part of the yearly playbook. The next year, 2018, brought not just a sequel, but a full dive into the holiday spirit. Of the films and series that arrived that year, the biggest was the Vanessa Hudgens-led The Princess Switch, featuring fantasy royalty in full rom-com mode at Christmastime. Unsurprisingly, there's now a sequel. But when will The Princess Switch 2 be on Netflix? It's arriving ahead of Thanksgiving for a full holiday season run.

The original The Princess Switch starred Hudgens as pastry chef Stacy DeNovo, who accompanies her best friend Kevin when he enters a prestigious baking competition in the Kingdom of Belgravia. There, she runs into Lady Margaret Delacourt, Duchess of Montenaro, who just so happens to be the spitting image of her. (It's not that big of a surprise, considering Lady Margaret is also played by Hudgens, but never mind.)

Following the grand tradition of movies in which characters played by the same actor switch places (@ Lindsay Lohan), they decide to impersonate one another for a bit, since both are unhappy with their lives. Margaret falls for Kevin, Stacy falls for Margaret's fiancé (Belgravia's crown prince, Edward), and somehow no one is super upset when they all find out Margaret and Stacy lied their faces off about who they were for 90 minutes. The film ended with Stacy marrying Edward, and Kevin hinting he's about to propose to Margaret.

The new film, The Princess Switch: Switched Again, might seem at first like another chance for mayhem by Margaret and Stacy, but that would be too easy. Instead, Hudgens is returning in the new film not just as a Princess and a Duchess, but also as a party girl. Enter: Margaret's cousin Fiona (also played by Hudgens), who Stacy convinces to help make things even more confusing when Margaret and Kevin's relationship hits the rocks.

Here's the film's synopsis:

When Duchess Margaret unexpectedly inherits the throne to Montenaro and hits a rough patch with boyfriend Kevin, it's up to her double Princess Stacy of Belgravia to get these star-crossed lovers back together... but the course of true love is complicated by the appearance of a handsome royal who's intent on stealing Margaret's heart. Throw in the unexpected arrival of Margaret's outrageous party girl cousin Fiona, a third look-alike who has ambitions of her own, and you have the recipe for Christmas triple trouble!

If that weren't enough Hudgens for one film, there's even more on the way. Netflix confirmed The Princess Switch 3 is already planned for the holidays in 2021.

The Princess Switch: Switched Again premieres on Netflix on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.