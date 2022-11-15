A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on Nov. 14, 2022. Why wait? If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Your Latest Weekly Horoscope Will Lighten The Mood, Big Time

If you’ve felt a little overwhelmed recently, well, there’s a reason. This year’s #ScorpioSZN has been intense, especially with Mars retrograde in the mix, causing the cosmic energy to feel much heavier than usual. Although things might be feeling upside down, that energy will finally begin to dissolve in the coming days. With two personal planets leaving Scorpio to move into Sagittarius, get ready for a renewed sense of hope and optimism in your daily routine. READ MORE

Ooh, So *That’s* How Kim K Got Marilyn Monroe’s Dress For The Met Gala

Kim K wearing Marilyn Monroe’s dress to the Met Gala was an iconic moment (second only to Marilyn originally wearing the dress to sing “Happy Birthday, Mr. President,” of course). But, in what would have been a devastating loss for celebrity culture across the ages, it almost didn’t happen. At least, not until Kim called in the big guns. READ MORE

TRENDING

Chloe Kim Shares Her Self-Care Secrets, From Face Masks To Finger-Pricking

Even Olympians — OK, especially Olympians — need to know how to take care of themselves. “Everyone should practice self-care, but for a really long time, I didn’t,” snowboarding champ Chloe Kim, who is taking a yearlong break from competition during the 2022-2023 season, tells Elite Daily about her choice. “I was always giving myself an excuse to feel terrible.” Read what she told Elite Daily about getting out of that mindset, and her advice for anyone just starting their mental health journey. READ MORE

Apparently, The Sexiest Man Alive (Aka Chris Evans) Is Taken

Pour one out, because the newly-crowned Sexiest Man Alive is reportedly off the market. A source told People magazine, “They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her.” (Important question: Does that include his dog, Dodger?) READ MORE

MORE FUN STUFF

Get all this (and more) in your inbox — subscribe to the Elite Daily newsletter.