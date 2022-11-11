Apparently, The Sexiest Man Alive (Aka Chris Evans) Is Taken

Chris Evans is officially the sexiest man alive — ahem, finally. On Nov. 7, People crowned Evans with the title, prompting renewed interest in his relationship status. So, is Evans single? According to sources, he’s actually been in a relationship for some time.

An insider told People on Nov. 10 that Evans has been seeing Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris actor Alba Baptista "for over a year and it's serious.” And that’s not all. The source added, “They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her.” (Um, does that include his dog, Dodger?)

Though Evans and Baptista have not confirmed their relationship status, the Captain America actor did open up about his romantic life during his interview with People, sharing his view on relationships and family. "That's absolutely something I want," Evans told the outlet. "Wife, kids, building a family. When you read about most of the best artists, whether it's actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn't the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships, the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared. So it's also something through my long 41 years that also rings true. Those things are the most important. I love the idea of tradition and ceremony, I had a lot of that in my life so the idea of creating that, I can't think of anything better."

Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage/Getty Images

Evans also shared some insight into what he’s like as a partner. “We all have patterns, hang-ups or baggage that repeat and echo, so I've really been able to kind of identify where I need improvement and what works. I also really see the value and strength behind saying, 'I'm sorry,’” he explained. "I don't like to argue, I don't like to raise my voice, or any forms of manipulation," he says. "I find a certain level of humility sexy but that doesn't necessarily mean physically at all. I just think it's very wise to recognize that you might not know [everything].”

Well, if the rumors are true, it certainly sounds like Evans is treating Baptista with nothing but love. As he told People, "I love love. I'm a bit of a sap like that.”