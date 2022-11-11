Ooh, So *That's* How Kim K Got Marilyn Monroe's Dress For The Met Gala

No one works harder than the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch to keep her famous family relevant. Much like Kris Jenner’s “tramp stamp” back tattoo, you might not always see the momma bear at work, but rest assured she’s pulling strings behind the scenes to support her brood of influential offspring. Her kids, for their part, know how to pay tribute to their momager extraordinaire, and Kris herself is always game for a self-deferential joke — or, you know, lie detector test — that acknowledges the age-old adage: “The devil works hard but Kris Jenner works harder.” Case in point: Kris is, in fact, responsible for Kim’s infamous Marilyn Monroe dress moment.

On The Kardashians Season 2, Episode 8, Kim revealed that her quest to wear Monroe’s infamous gown was fruitless until her mom stepped in. According to Kim, her own outreach to Ripley’s Believe Ir or Not! wasn’t working. “They were not gonna let me wear this dress,” she explained during a talking head confessional. “They weren’t even gonna let me try it on — until Kris Jenner calls.”

Kim went on to explain that she flat-out begged her mother to work her magic on the Ripley’s team, saying, “I was like, ‘Please, mom, if you make this happen I’ll marry you.'” Like any parent who wants to see her children happy, Kris obliged and made the call.

Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Don’t expect to tune into The Kardashians and hear Kris reveal exactly how she managed to sway the folks at Ripley’s. In her own talking head confessional, Kris kept her lips sealed except for a nugget of wisdom that, honestly, could apply to a lot of life, not just gaining access to priceless and historically relevant gowns. According to Kris, “if somebody says no, you know what I say: You’re talking to the wrong person.”

Preach, momma Jenner. Preach.