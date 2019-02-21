Kris Jenner's Zodiac Sign Reveals How She Handles A Crisis & Keeps Her Empire Afloat

Every member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan brings something unique to the table, but none of them measure up to Kris Jenner in my eyes. Not only is she my favorite person to watch on KUWTK because truly, I can't get enough of her personality, but she's also the mastermind behind it all. You know how the meme goes: "The Devil works hard, but Kris Jenner works harder," and let me just say, nothing captures that sentiment as beautifully as Kris Jenner's zodiac sign and birth chart.

No matter what crisis you throw their way, Kris Jenner knows how to turn it into dollar signs. I mean, seriously, just the other day, tragic news broke that Khloé Kardashian's baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, reportedly cheated on her with Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner's lifelong best friend. Elite Daily has reached out to Thompson, Kardashian, and Woods for comment, but has not heard back at the time of publication.

Does it get any more scandalous than that? Yet, within hours of the news coming to light, all of their names were trending on Twitter. You can call it fate, you can call it algorithms, but you know what I like to call it? Kris Jenner, plain and simple. The momager knows how to turn any situation to her family's advantage and that's no coincidence, thanks to the cosmos.

According to Astro-Charts, Kris Jenner was born on November 5, 1955 at 2:47 a.m. in San Diego, California. Naturally, this makes her a Scorpio, which is an intensely strategic, transformative, and protective fixed water sign. Is it any wonder why she makes for such a magnetic matriarch? But wait, there's more.

Wealth, stability, and security is the name of her game.

We all know that the Kardashian-Jenner clan has probably got money in the bank that could support countless generations of grandkids, but according to Kris Jenner's birth chart, there's a cosmic reason behind that. Kris has a stellium in the second house of finance and possessions, and in astrology, a stellium is when you have three or more planets in the same house or zodiac sign. To be more specific, her sun (ego), Neptune (creativity), and Saturn (expertise) are all in the second house.

This makes stability central to Kris's happiness. I interpret this stellium as making her incredibly concerned about maintaining a solid foundation from which her family and brand can grow. Although this definitely influences the way she makes money, it also influences the way she prepares way in advance for the worst possible situation.

Nothing gets past Kris Jenner because she sees everything.

Kris Jenner is always thinking one step ahead of everyone else and that's because the woman is smart. I mean, let's take a look at the facts: Her ascendent (first impressions) falls under analytical, detail-oriented, and organized Virgo. This makes her chart ruler Mercury (intellect) in diplomatic Libra in the first house of the self. She is an incredibly observant person, someone who can instantly absorb tons of information and see the nuances in everything. She finds opportunities and flaws with expert ease.

Let's also talk about the fact that Kris has a Scorpio stellium, which falls under her sun, Venus (love), and Saturn. It's impossibly difficult to sidestep a Scorpio because they are always looking at everything with a strategic eye. They've already got a plan A, a plan B, and a plan C, and they know just what plan will work best on you.

She knows how to turn any press into good press.

None of this even touches on how image-oriented Kris's birth chart appears to be. She's got her moon (emotions) in the 10th house of social status, which means that ambition and public recognition are intrinsic to her personal nature. So, how does she use that energy to turn any negative press into a positive opportunity?

Well for one thing, she's also got Pluto (transformation) and Jupiter (luck) in the 12th house of all things unseen. I interpret this as making her incredibly deft at dealing with information that has yet to surface or secrets that have already emerged. She's blessed with being able to work magic with deception. The fact that her midheaven (public persona) also forms a sextile with both Jupiter and Pluto just emphasizes how she can take any situation, no matter how dark, and use it to her career advantage. Kudos to the cosmos for blessing us with Kris Jenner. I truly believe she's the only one who could be at the helm of these famous sisters,