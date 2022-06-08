A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on June 7, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

The Dawn Of Iman Vellani

When Vellani first heard about the casting call for Kamala Khan in Ms. Marvel, her only connection to Hollywood was a “drama teacher who knows Edward Norton’s wife,” she told Elite Daily. Her aunt had received it in a WhatsApp forwarding chain and sent it to her, but her gut reaction told her it was a scam. “I’m like, ‘Yeah. That’s not real. You know that, right? Casting calls don’t come like this. I don’t know what they look like, but it’s not that.’” Lucky for all of us, it was 100% real. Read More

6 Clues From Meghan & Harry’s Body Language At The Platinum Jubilee

All the Internet could talk about for the days immediately following what the Brits affectionately call the Platty Joobs (truly, no one does slang better than this country) was the many faces of Prince Louis. But Meghan and Harry also made an appearance, and naturally, their weekend was destined to be one not-too-subtle slight after another. And while they didn’t let any exasperated-Prince-Louis-level reactions show, their body language said it all. Read More

How To Aesthetically Decorate Your Apartment When You're On A (Tiny) Budget

No, you don’t have to clean out your bank account to have an aesthetically pleasing apartment if you know *exactly* what to splurge on and what to save on. Here’s what’s worth ponying up the $$$ for, according to two interior design experts. Read More

The ~Coolest~ June Skin Care Launches, According To A Beauty Editor

To be clear, I mean “coolest” both figuratively and literally here — because we all need a little extra help keeping the sweat (and the subsequent clogged pores) at bay RN. Read More

