2022 is looking to be another hot girl summer — though, when is it not a hot girl summer, right? To live your best life, you may be planning beach days and picnic hangs with your BFFs. For those adventures, you need TikTok as your guide for where to go, what to wear, and even what to eat. It’s no secret that the video-sharing app is home to some of the most viral recipes from the grinder salad sandwich to Emily Mariko’s salmon rice bowl. And now, you’ll want to know how to make the hot girl summer salad TikTok recipe ASAP.

The hot girl summer salad recipe was created by TikToker Jayria (@herdresscode) last spring. It went viral at the time with over 842K likes, but Jayria’s brought the beloved salad back with the summer season approaching. The new and improved hot girl summer salad recipe now has over 1.3M likes and you’re going to want to make it to see why it’s so popular. Luckily for you, the hot girl summer salad is super easy to throw together. You just need the right ingredients, some seasoning, and your fave dressing.

Hot Girl Summer Salad Recipe

When Jayria first introduced the TikTok FYP to the hot girl summer salad, the recipe called for Kroger’s oil and vinegar salad dressing. However, Jayria’s most recent hot girl summer salad recipe says you can use whatever dressing you prefer. Many TikTokers have definitely made it their own, which you can do as well, but if you want the OG recipe, here are all the ingredients you need for the hot girl summer salad:

Chopped cucumbers

Chopped bell peppers

Chopped red onions

Hard boiled eggs

Sunflower seeds

Garlic powder

Black pepper

Paprika

Pepperoncini peppers

Oil and vinegar

The oil and vinegar is what can be swapped out for your favorite salad dressing. After all, this is your chance to make your own version of the hot girl summer salad. You could even add some chicken or bacon on top for extra protein. TikToker @thesaladlab made their hot girl summer salad with homemade oil and vinegar salad dressing that is a mix of extra virgin olive oil and red wine vinegar with lemon juice and maple syrup. Try that recipe if you don’t happen to have any salad dressing at home. They also added red pepper flakes and Italian seasoning along with fresh garlic instead of garlic powder to their salad as well. Another TikTok hack they share is to soak your red onions in some ice water to cut down on onion breath. Once you mix everything together in a bowl, you’re ready to enjoy.

As a bonus, this salad recipe is super nutritious. In fact, TikToker Andy the Dietitian (@beautifuleatsandthings) tried out the hot girl summer salad to give a dietitian’s take on the viral recipe. Andy claims the salad “is a great way to add in some extra nutrients,” but she does recommend adding more fiber or protein to your salad if you want something more fulfilling. One way to add more fiber is to include nuts or some beans like black beans or kidney beans.

If you are sticking to the OG hot girl summer salad recipe, it makes the perfect meal prep for the week. You can have individual hot girl summer salads to enjoy for lunch or pack along for a picnic with your partner. With a recipe so easy, you have to try it, especially if you’re planning a hot girl summer yourself.