The ~Coolest~ June Skin Care Launches, According To A Beauty Editor

Not surprisingly, June’s new skin care launches are all about combatting the trials and tribulations we put our skin through in the summer. Yes, rooftop brunches, beach vacations, and pool parties are fabulous ways to spend your time, but it’s a fact universally acknowledged that the most scrumptious summer activities put the most strain on your skin. From sun damage to heat rash to dehydration, June’s new skin care products are all about resetting, hydrating, and soothing your face and body.

Not only are you going to see some major hydration heavy-hitters on this list (keep coming back, by the way, because there are some things coming up this month that I can’t talk about yet, but you’re definitely going to want to see), but you’ll also see products that keep working no matter how many times you get tossed — or jump willingly — into your preferred body of water. You’ll also find a number of products that address the concerns caused by sun exposure and excessive heat, like hyperpigmentation, flakiness, dryness, and breakouts.

Ahead, you’ll find all the skin care newness — some shoppable right now and some that are on the way — that I’m geeking out over this month. Please join me in losing your cool over some of the coolest products I’ve seen in a long time.

We at Elite Daily only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

YINA’s Ultra-Pillowy Face Cream Hydracloud Cream YINA $85 See on YINA I got to test this product ahead of its launch, and if you’ve got dry skin, you’re likely to see the same transformation I did with YINA’s Hydracloud Cream. It’s incredibly lightweight, but leaves skin feeling as hydrated as if you slathered a thick, greasy night cream all over your face. It also soothes inflammation, which makes it a special treat in summer months when skin can be extra reactive.

Starface’s New Clear Gel SPF Clear As Day SPF 48 Starface $24 See on Starface I love a chemical sunscreen and a cult beauty brand, so yes, I will be bringing Starface’s new Clear As Day SPF with me to the beach this year. This brand doesn’t put out products constantly, so you know when they launch something new it’s going to be a game-changer. This sunscreen really and truly goes on clear and leaves behind zero white cast. Plus, it combines chemical and mineral sunscreen, so you get the best of both worlds.

Superzero’s Super Sustainable Shave Bar Softest Touch Shaving Bar superzero $20 See on superzero Shaving products like disposable razors and aerosol shaving creams are big contributors to landfill waste, so I stan a sustainable shaving option. The new Softest Touch Shaving Bar from superzero is rich, super moisturizing, and won’t end up in a landfill. It’s also vegan, cruelty-free, and includes zero plastic, water, preservatives, synthetic fragrances, or parabens. Basically, it’s perfect for using all over your body, wherever you shave. As a bonus? It’s scented with a blend of lemon, lavender, rose geranium, and ylang ylang... aka it smells divine.

GLAMGLOW’s Hydrating Spray-On Face Mask THIRSTYQUENCH Liquid Leave-On Mask GLAMGLOW $39 See on Nordstrom Has a skin care launch ever made you want to shout, “We have the technology!” No? Just me? Fine. The latest innovation from everyone’s favorite mud mask line is a liquid mask you spray onto your face, and I think that’s amazing. GLAMGLOW’s THIRSTYQUENCH is basically everything you want on your skin after a long, hot day. Its standout ingredients include coconut water ferment, which helps your skin produce its own hyaluronic acid; caffeine to soothe and brighten skin; and aloe leaf juice, which is a major skin-soother that’s known to work wonders on skin inflammation conditions like dermatitis and psoriasis.

MAËLYS Post-Sun Soothing Body Wash SO-COOL After Sun Cooling Body Wash MAËLYS $25 See on MAËLYS If you’re going to be outside this summer — even slathered up with SPF — the sun can leave your skin feeling hot and sensitive. The few times I’ve gotten a sunburn, I’ve longed for a body wash like this SO-COOL After Sun Cooling Body Wash from MAËLYS, which cools and moisturizes inflamed skin.

Fieldtrip’s Luxe But Affordable Lip Mask Overnight Trip Hydrating Lip Mask Fieldtrip $13 See on Fieldtrip As a beauty editor, I recommend products to my friends constantly, and the one complaint I get is that I’ve never recommended a truly affordable lip mask. That ends on June 6, when Fieldtrip’s Overnight Trip Hydrating Lip Mask officially drops. This mask is lightweight but deeply moisturizing, so you don’t fall asleep with sticky lips if you use it at night or have to constantly reapply if you use it during the day. It works just as well as masks I’ve spent upwards of $40 on and costs less than $15. Literally, don’t wait. Just get one.

Maelove’s Gentle Brightening Serum Fade Away Brightening Serum Maelove $30 See on Maelove I deal with post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation, and I’ve rubbed enough acid on my face to know that kojic acid is the best option for my particular skin type (dry, finicky, and stubborn). While kojic acid-heavy products traditionally break the bank, this new Fade Away Brightening Serum from Maelove will set you back far less than what’s currently on the market. Available on June 8, Fade Away Brightening Serum features not only kojic acid, but also alpha-arbutin and licorice root extract, both known for working wonders on reducing discoloration without harming the skin barrier.

Make sure to come back throughout the month for more exciting new product drops.