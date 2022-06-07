A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on June 6, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

These Signs Should Expect Big Relationship Shake-Ups This Week

We *finally* wrapped up Mercury’s dreaded backspin on Friday, but that doesn’t mean the cosmos are through wreaking havoc on our personal lives. This weekend, Uranus and Venus are conjoining, a transit that’s known for causing big, unexpected shake-ups in our relationships (especially for a select few signs). Read More

How Adele And Coldplay Taught Sigrid To Be A Pop Star

When Sigrid was 9 years old, she grabbed her brother’s CD player and went off by herself to listen to what she felt was her “little secret”: Coldplay’s “Clocks.” (Nevermind that the band was already huge at that point — I felt the same way about “Lucky” by Britney Spears at that age too, which, LOL.) Read More

Trending

...So Many Celebs Broke Up This Weekend?

Blame it on the start of summer, blame it on the tail end of Mercury retrograde. But whatever the cause, it was low-key a brutal weekend for celeb relationships Below, a rundown of the carnage. (For full effect, please imagine these in the style of the “In Memoriam” Hunger Games tributes.)

Lori Harvey Deleted Any Trace Of Michael B. Jordan From Her IG Amid Breakup Reports

If you followed the couple whatsoever, you know Harvey was *not* shy about documenting their relationship (these two could give a masterclass in the joint Instagram post), so this move was highly sus. They seemed very in sync, so what happened here? One source has some theories. Read More

Bella Thorne Confirmed She Broke Up With Her Fiancé In An IG Post

The 24-year-old actor and 28-year-old Italian singer Benjamin Mascolo were together for three years after meeting on Instagram and falling in love at Coachella in 2019 — truly, a modern love story for the ages. Read More

Liam Payne’s Ex Maya Henry Shaded Him So Hard On TikTok

Just when you thought the drama between Liam Payne and ex-fiancée Maya Henry couldn’t get juicier, there’s now a potential boxing match involved (yes, really). Read More

More Fun Stuff