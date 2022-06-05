Dan Levy Revealed A V Promising Update About A Possible Schitt's Creek Movie

There is no doubt that Schitt’s Creek is one of the greatest television shows of all time, and it has nine Primetime Emmy awards to prove it. It’s one of the few shows to close on a high after six successful seasons, with devoted fans still begging for more. Wrapping up a show before the stories get stale is a power move that sets the bar high. The fans are still clamoring for more and maybe, just maybe, they might get their wish. In an interview with People on June 2, writer and star Dan Levy gave fans a little hope by dropping hints that a movie could be on the horizon. Basically, Dan Levy’s quote about a possible Schitt’s Creek movie is what every superfan has been wanting to hear.

After talking about his hopes for the cast to get together again, Levy discussed the future of Schitt’s Creek, saying that their comeback is simply waiting on the right story to coalesce. “I think it just comes down to making sure that it's the right story to tell. And I think we're also proud of the work we did on Schitt's. And when you end on such a high, it really forces you to think very carefully about what the next step is.” So there’s a next step? Every storyline on the show got wrapped up with a neat little bow by the end of the final season, so anything that comes “next” will have to be a new story.

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

The fan dedication to the show is unwavering and makes Levy want to give them more without sacrificing the show’s integrity. “I think when you have an audience that's paid attention to you for 80 episodes of a television show, the last thing you want is to put something out that makes them think this feels like a cash grab.” There are plenty of shows that have run well past their expiration date, and when in a rush, it gets harder and harder to tell a compelling story, which is exactly what Levy wants to avoid.

All hope is not lost, though! In 2020, shortly after the show’s final season, Levy spoke about possibly continuing the Schitt’s Creek story with a movie, but it has not been addressed since — until now. “TBD, but a TBD with an exclamation mark on the end,” Levy told People. If Levy has the right stories to tell and wants it bad enough, a Schitt’s Creek movie could be exactly what fans have wanted. Now would be a good time to Netflix and chill to a Schitt’s Creek marathon to prepare for maybe, possibly, the movie fans have dreamed of. TBD!