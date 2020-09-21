Schitt's Creek made history at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards. The CBC series, which aired in the U.S. on Pop TV, was little noticed when it began in 2015. But when the show started streaming, it received the coveted "Netflix Bump." By the time the sixth and final season arrived, the Emmys were ready, awarding it a full sweep of the Comedy category, a first in the award show's history. With the series over at the height of its popularity, fans are curious: Will there be a Schitt's Creek movie? Luckily, Dan Levy is kinda-sorta-maybe considering it.

Schitt's Creek is the story of video store magnate Johnny Rose (Eugene Levy) and his former soap opera star wife Moira (Catherine O'Hara), who fall on hard times when their financial manager defrauds them. They and their two spoiled adult children, David and Alexis (Dan Levy and Annie Murphy), had to rebuild their lives in the only thing they have left: A tiny town called Schitt's Creek, which Johnny bought offhandedly as a joke.

Despite the "nasty rich people must struggle as poor people" aspect, Schitt's Creek is not a mean-spirited show. Like all projects the elder Levy and O'Hara have partnered on, it's an oddly feel-good comedy. Dan Levy (Eugene's son) is not only a co-star but the main creative force behind it along with his father, making this a family labor of love.

But with the show now over, fans are curious if there could be more Schitt's Creek in the form of a movie. It wouldn't be the first; Downton Abbey recently followed the "Six Seasons and a Movie" tradition to box office success. Both Breaking Bad and Deadwood also released films in 2019. But Dan Levy isn't so sure about it.

Speaking to TVLine, Levy said the series finale ended things on the right note. The only reason to revisit the family is if there was a story worth telling. Thankfully, he hopes to someday think of one:

This is the best way we could have ever ended the show. So if there is an idea that ever pops into my head worthy of these wonderful people, it’d have to be really frickin’ good at this point, because this is a really nice way of saying goodbye. So, fingers crossed that we get a really good idea coming into our heads at some point. But I would love to work with these beautiful people again.

So, fans aren't entirely without hope of a follow-up film. But it seems like Levy isn't ready to come up with one yet. Perhaps in a few years, the Rose family will be prepared to return to the screen.

Schitt's Creek's final season is expected to arrive on Netflix in October 2020.