Smooth, soft skin is the epitome of skin care goals, especially in the summer when people tend to show off a lot more of it. Smooth, bump-free skin inspire you to pull on those short-shorts, or a cheekier-than-usual bikini, or just provide a boost of confidence. Even if you’re a long-sleeves-for-life kind of person, smooth skin is more comfortable than dry skin because skin that’s smooth is skin that’s well-exfoliated.

“The definition of exfoliation itself is to remove the surface of something,” shares board-certified dermatologist Kim Nichols. Nichols is Harvard-trained and practices cosmetic surgery along with dermatology out of her own private practice in Greenwich, Connecticut. “When it comes to skin care,” she says, “exfoliating removes dead skin cells, excess sebum, dirt, and bacteria from the surface of the skin. This then leaves skin feeling smoother, looking more even in tone, and brighter overall.”

There are a couple of ways to exfoliate: manual and chemical. Both methods have pros and cons. Manual exfoliation is done by physically breaking down dead skin and dirt on the surface of the skin with a scrub or tool. Nichols cautions against scrubbing too hard, as too much manual exfoliation can leave skin irritated and raw. Chemical exfoliants promote cell turnover to eliminate dead skin, and Nichols is a huge fan. “I recommend the addition of a chemical exfoliant to every patient I see at my practice,” she says. There are three main types of chemical exfoliants: alpha hydroxy acids, beta hydroxy acids, and poly hydroxy acids. This means you have a lot of options to choose from in terms of products.

The 11 tools, scrubs, and serums below feature a mix of chemical and physical exfoliators. Each boasts a super-high Amazon rating of at least 4.4 stars, will cost you $30 or less, and can bring you one step closer to the smooth skin of your dreams.

Fast-Acting Liquid Exfoliant Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant Amazon $11 See on Amazon This just might be the most highly-rated exfoliant of all time. With an average rating of 4.6 out of five stars based on 61,000 reviews, this powerful liquid from Paula’s Choice features beta hydroxy acids to increase cell turnover and reveal smoother skin. “I have every skin issue you can think of,” shared one honest reviewer. “I’ve spent probably thousands on a multitude of different products, trying to find one that would at least make a dent. Nothing I’ve ever used, nothing I’ve ever done, has made such a profound difference in the appearance of my skin,” they wrote.

Two-Sided Silicone Body Scrubber Avilana Exfoliating Silicone Body Scrubber Amazon $12 See on Amazon Rather than harsh natural fibers, this body scrub brush uses soft silicone to gently buff away dead skin, and users are *obsessed*. This scrubber features two sides — one with long bristles and another with shorter nubs — and has a rating of 4.6 out of five stars based on 16,800 reviews. It’s definitely one of the most loved exfoliators on Amazon right now. One reviewer shared, “I have been trying to stop using as many disposable items as possible and the shower loofah was one thing I couldn't find a replacement for, until now. I love this thing!”

Powder Chemical And Manual Exfoliator Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant Amazon $15 See on Amazon A mix of physical and chemical exfoliants, this water-activated, rice-based powder uses a blend of fruit enzymes and salicylic acid to exfoliate the skin. It has a rating of 4.7 out of five stars based on 5,700 reviews and customers especially love how gentle this product is. “It’s gentle enough to exfoliate with every single day,” shared one user. Another wrote, “It’s gentle enough for daily use and effective enough to treat hyperpigmentation and prevent outbreaks.”

Exfoliating Gloves For Sensitive Skin Evridwear Exfoliating Dual Texture Bath Gloves Amazon $9 See on Amazon While Nichols cautions against rough brushes or loofahs, she is a fan of some manual exfoliators. “I find that doing a gentle double cleanse using a soft, damp washcloth or glove is the perfect way to exfoliate without damaging the skin,” she shares. These bath gloves have an average score of 4.5 out of five stars on Amazon based on 18,000 reviews, many of which come from folks with sensitive skin. “I must encourage everyone with or without skin issues to get these gloves and know that I wouldn't dare be giving this kind of review if I weren't so beyond impressed and excited,” shared one reviewer.

Pre-Shave Sugar Scrub Exfoliant Tree Hut Bare Shave Prep Sugar Scrub Amazon $10 See on Amazon This pre-shave scrub has a rating of 4.6 out of five stars based on 5,600 reviews. It’s a sugar scrub, which means that it’s a manual exfoliator, and shoppers are gobsmacked by how effective it is. “This product is amazing. I use the scrub prior to shaving and my skin has NEVER been this smooth after shaving since I hit puberty. It has an amazing smell and leaves my skin silky smooth. I have sensitive skin and this doesn’t irritate my skin,” shared one thoroughly satisfied customer.

Keratosis Pilaris Smoothing Exfoliant First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub with 10% AHA Amazon $27 See on Amazon With an average rating of 4.4 out of five stars based on over 21,000 reviews, this body scrub is no joke. It uses a powerful blend of alpha hydroxy acids to break down dead skin cells and increase cell turnover. “I have Keratosis Pilaris or goose-like bumps on my bum and have been always super self conscious about it. I’ve used this product five to eight times and they are seriously like GONE. It’s soooo smooth now and I’m super happy,” shared one customer. Another wrote that they were “amazed! Within three days, [my] bumps are noticeably gone.”

Coconut Oil Face Scrub Palmer's Coconut Oil Formula Coconut Sugar Facial Scrub Amazon $7 See on Amazon This facial scrub is considered a manual exfoliator because it uses sugar granules to gently buff away dead skin. It also comes highly recommended, with a rating of 4.6 out of five stars based on 16,400 reviews. “This facial scrub is my favorite exfoliator. It’s the perfect balance of being gentle but also gritty enough to really clean and exfoliate my skin. It’s super affordable and one of my favorite skincare products,” shared one happy customer.

Gentle Exfoliating Washcloth GOSHI Exfoliating Shower Towel Amazon $14 See on Amazon With an average rating of 4.7 out of five stars based on 9,500 reviews, this exfoliating shower towel — aka washcloth — is gentle enough for sensitive skin. “I have sensitive skin and am usually left red and irritated. BUT THEN I stumbled across Goshi. And Oh. My. Word. I am smooth, clean, and unbelievably happy. No redness. No over-exfoliation. Just happy, wonderful skin.” wrote one reviewer. Another shared, “It’s amazing. It’s made my whole body so smooth I feel like a dolphin!!”

Short Bristle Silicone Body Scrub Brush INNERNEED Silicone Body Scrub Brush Amazon $10 See on Amazon This short-bristled scrubber has a rating of 4.5 out of five stars based on 3,300 reviews with users swearing they’ll never go back to their old methods of exfoliating. “When I saw how short and soft the bristles were, I was skeptical about how good it would be. I thought I'd like the tougher kind for scrubbing purposes but these work just fine,” shared one shopper. Another wrote, “This is a life-changer, I am certainly buying more!!!”

Chemical Exfoliating Peel Pads Nip + Fab Glycolic Acid Night Face Pads Amazon $13 See on Amazon These little cotton pads are soaked with powerful glycolic acid, my personal favorite acid when it comes to chemical exfoliation. With an average rating of 4.4 out of five stars based on 8,800 reviews, these peel pads aren’t too shabby according to online shoppers, especially when it comes to scarring and discoloration. “My daughter has been suffering from cystic acne for years, and while her acne had gotten under control she still had some scars and discoloration. About 2 months after using it and almost all her acne scars are gone,” shared one reviewer. “They have really helped my acne and acne scars and just re-texturizing my skin overall,” wrote another.

Full Body Dry Brush Set Belula Premium Dry Brushing Body Brush Set Amazon $20 See on Amazon While Nichols warns against too much rough scrubbing, this dry brush set has a rating of 4.7 out of five stars based on 6,400 reviews. Customers swear by this set, which comes with a body brush, face brush, and shower gloves. “I have noticed a visible difference in the texture and tone of my skin. My whole body is now softer and smoother, and after just a few days of use, I’ve even noticed a reduction in the appearance of cellulite,” shared one user.

