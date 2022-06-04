Liam's Ex Maya Shaded Him So Hard On TikTok

Just when you thought the drama between Liam Payne and ex-fiancée Maya Henry couldn’t get juicier, Henry posted a shady TikTok on June 2 that added more fuel to the fire. After four years together, the couple’s split was confirmed by pictures leaked on Instagram of Payne cozying up to model Aliana Mawla. Payne appears to be hugging Mawla from behind in one picture and the next shows his hand holding hers, recognizable by his distinct tattoo. Judging by Henry’s reaction, she wasn’t aware her ex had moved on... and now she’s taking her frustration to social media. Maya Henry’s TikTok shading Liam Payne makes her feelings about the recent breakup very clear.

Fans overwhelmed Henry with evidence of Payne’s new relationship and she immediately had something to say. In a comment left on an Instagram post of Payne and Mawla, she wrote: “I love all of the fans so much but please stop sending me these pictures of my fiancé wrapped around another woman. This is not me and it’s hard enough knowing this has happened without seeing it. Enough now.”

Though she still called Payne her fiancé in the comment, reports quickly surfaced that the couple called off their engagement a month earlier.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

But wait, there’s more.

On May 31, social media influencer and novice boxer Bryce Hall tweeted about wanting to fight Payne. This tweet came after Payne revealed on Logan Paul’s podcast Impaulsive that he’d like to give boxing a shot, even name-dropping Justin Bieber as a potential opponent. Two days after Hall’s tweet, Henry posted a TikTok using a viral sound bite showing support for Hall.

The TikTok has amassed 4.4 million views as of Saturday, June 4, making it her most watched video to date. The sound itself is grabbed from a comment influencer Tana Mongeau gave to paparazzi addressing a boxing match between Bryce Hall and Austin McBroom. “It’s not my beef, but, you know, we team Bryce out here. Even the paparazzi team Bryce — on God!” Henry added the caption ‘On goddd🙅🏻‍♀️’ to emphasize the message and set the comment section ablaze.

Obviously, the biting shade against her ex had the comments going wild. Even Hall had something to say, following up with a tweet that once again suggested a boxing match between the two. Payne has yet to address the video and there’s no guarantee he will at all, but Henry has made sure she had the last worst.