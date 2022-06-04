Bella Thorne Confirmed She Broke Up With Her Fiancé In An IG Post

Mercury retrograde might be over, but celebrity relationships have been taking a hit lately. Couples like Liam Payne and Maya Henry broke off their engagement, and even royal pairing Prince William and Kate Middleton were entangled in breakup rumors. Now, Bella Thorne’s Instagram confirmed her breakup with fiancé Benjamin Mascolo. In an Instagram Story, Thorne shared a selfie of herself and asked for privacy while she is going through the breakup. Let’s be real, it’s never easy.

The 24-year-old actor and 28-year-old Italian singer were together for three years after meeting on Instagram and falling in love at Coachella in 2019, according to Thorne’s interview with Nylon. After what seemed like a long-distance fairytale, Mascolo popped the question in March 2021 with a pear-shaped diamond ring and shared the sweetest photos on IG that are now bittersweet looking back.

After reports surfaced claiming the couple ended things on June 2, Thorne confirmed the breakup rumors were true in a June 3 IG Story. Thorne wrote, “I broke up with ben [sic] for my owns [sic] reasons please stop asking this is a personal matter.” Mascolo reposted it on his account and added, “Please respect her space 🤍” In a lengthy statement Mascolo shared on Instagram on June 2, he wished her the best and said he “will always be there for her.”

The pair’s romance lives on in Time Is Up, the movie they co-starred in. Thorne previously said to Nylon, “I felt like portraying true love on screen was more effortless and romantic because we were together in real life. I got to fall in love with Ben all over again.” The movie was so significant to the couple that Mascolo proposed on-set with a love letter written on the back of their script.

It’s clear that they still care for each other after the breakup. “A little more than 3 years ago I crossed roads with the most amazing human being. That day my life changed forever, and I’m deeply grateful for every single moment we shared together since,” Mascolo wrote in the IG post. “I promised myself I will embrace the pain and the discomfort that comes with such separation from the woman I most love and always will love.”

As Thorne’s ex-fiancé begins “a new chapter of [his] life,” she is also moving on and choosing to keep details of the breakup private for now.