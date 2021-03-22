What better time to dive into Bella Thorne and Benamin Mascolo's relationship timeline than after they've announced their engagement? On March 21 Mascolo, an Italian pop star, announced that he and Thorne had gotten engaged after almost two years of dating. Now that they've agreed to spend their futures together, I think it's only right to take a little trip into their past.

Below, find a play-by-play of their polyamorous, long-distance romance:

April 2019: They Met At Coachella. The Daily Mail published pictures of Thorne reportedly packing on the PDA during a lunch date with Mascolo in San Diego on April 19, 2019. The photos surfaced just days after Thorne announced her split from Mod Sun, her boyfriend of two years. According to an interview Mascolo did with ICON Magazine in March 2021, the pair first met in Palm Springs at Coachella 2019. "Our journey together began nearly two years ago in Palm Springs," he explained. "We met at Coachella, and I immediately knew she was different from all the other women I met in my life."

June 2019: They Became Instagram Official. Mascolo took their relationship to IG with this shot:

August 2019: They Walk The Red Carpet. The pair's red carpet debut took place in August 2019 when they attended the Venice Film Festival together. I'll give you a minute just to revel in the pictures: Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage/Getty Images Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage/Getty Images

February 2020: They Celebrated Valentine's Day. On Valentine's Day 2020, Thorne posted an Instagram tribute to Mascolo. Alongside a couple of loved-up pictures of them together in Malibu, she wrote: Running away together brb 🌡😍💍HAPPY VALENTINES DAY!!! Who wants to be our third? 😍

April 2020: They Celebrated Their First Anniversary. Mascolo celebrated the occasion by penning this tribute alongside a picture of Thorne biting his lip: About one year ago, out of the blue you landed like a UFO alien in my very normal Italian popstar life and f****d up all the plans I had for a outrageous Coachella weekend and summer in Ibiza and Mykonos. Safe to say this was no doubt the best thing that ever happened in my life, I’m forever grateful to you my beautiful little girl, god bless the moment I put aside my shyness to randomly text you and say “let’s hang out”. Thank you for being yourself no matter what and teaching me the meaning of love and life: you are the smartest, funniest, sexiest, craziest and cutest creature that ever walked planet earth. I miss you so much, you deserve all the love and flowers my heart and bank account can afford. BTW I’m writing so many songs about you, one ballad after the other I am now to softest and most romantic b*tch ever and I’m proud to embrace it. When I’m back in LA I’m gonna serenade you to the point you will kick me out of your crib. You might have to call the police or I will continue on the sidewalk singing, shouting and sweating under the sun like Bruce Springsteen on stage after a 3 hours long concert, and that’s because the neighbourhood and all the entire damn world needs to know how much I Love you. Ben Thorne kept her tribute simple, writing alongside a video of them pecking: One flippin year @b3nm in Italy 🥰 can’t wait to go back 🥰🥰

July 2020: They Reunited After Being Long-Distance For Months. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Thorne and Mascolo were unable to see each other for months as they quarantined in America and Italy respectively. (Typically, they split their time between the two countries.) In July of 2020, they were finally able to reunite. Alongside a picture of a shirtless Mascolo wearing a "Bella" hat, Thorne wrote on July 2: After almost 5 months I get to see my boy on Monday ❤️🌎 I wanna cry I’m so happy ❤️❤️❤️ also peep the hat says my name 😍