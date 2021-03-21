Congratulations are in order for Bella Thorne! The actor is officially a bride-to-be, and she shared the news with a bunch of cute pics and videos. She said yes to her boyfriend of over a year, and Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo's Instagram engagement photos are the cutest.

The Infamous star and Italian musician put a ring on it on Saturday, March 20, and quickly took to Insta to share their engagement bliss with the world. Mascolo shared a series of sweet couples selfies in which Thorne showed off her pear-shaped sparkler, before shoving it in her fiancé's face and giving him a kiss. "She said YES," he captioned the post. The DJ also shared a peek at their engagement celebration on his IG Story, posting a clip of his new fiancée grinning in front of a giant heart that read "B+B" with rose petals. "Thank you for being amazing, baby. I love you so much," Mascalo gushed. "Yay, we're getting married! Celebration in Italy and America both."

Thorne clearly shared his excitement, giving him a huge grin and replying, "Yeah! I love you so much. Let me give you a kiss." Mascalo also jumped on a popular social media trend, sharing a screencap of Bella commenting a unicorn on one of his old selfies on his Instagram story with the caption "How it started/How it's going."

Although Mascalo and Thorne just got officially engaged, they've been dropping hints about getting hitched for a while. Back in July 2020, the Shake It Up alum first sparked rumors when she shared a video mirror selfie on IG with a diamond on that ring finger and captioned it with a ring emoji. Mascalo commented on the post with fire and black heart emojis, so it seems like their fairytale engagement has been in the works for quite some time.

The two have been going strong since they reportedly started dating in April 2019. They made things Instagram-official that June, and the rest is history. Although Thorne hasn't made an official IG post about their engagement yet, it seems like she and Mascalo are already enjoying their honeymoon phase. Now that these lovebirds are busy planning double wedding celebrations, 2021 is shaping up to be B+B's best year yet.