Elite Daily Newsletter: June 14, 2022

People Are Pissed At Kim K After She "Ruined" Marilyn Monroe's Dress

Before and after photos of the gown first worn by Marilyn Monroe in 1962 and, more recently, by Kim Kardashian at the 2022 Met Gala have just been released, and promptly set the internet ablaze. Seems like Kardashian’s big night out caused some serious wear and tear to the crystal-studded garment. READ MORE

Dixie D’Amelio Is Ready To Be A Pop Star

As one of TikTok’s most-followed creators, with millions of loyal fans, brand endorsements, and a Hulu reality series that chronicles her and her younger sister, Charli’s, ascent, Dixie’s main struggle RN is straddling the line between becoming a household name and life as a regular 20-something who’s coming of age. And her debut album, a letter to me, that captures this moment perfectly. Here, she dishes with us about all of it. READ MORE

The Summer Cocktail You'll Drink On Repeat, Based On Your Zodiac

Having trouble choosing a TikTok recipe to try for your next pool party or beach trip? Look to the stars to guide the way to the perfect summer cocktail for your zodiac sign. READ MORE

Yes, Love, Victor's Isabella Ferreira Sees All Your "Pilix" Ship Posts

While Love, Victor’s final season certainly marks the end of an era, Ferreira is just getting started. And even though she’s already had her first major movie role, saying goodbye to the show — and her moody, Billie Eilish-obsessed fan-favorite character Pilar — is quite bittersweet. READ MORE

