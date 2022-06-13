Yes, Love, Victor's Isabella Ferreira Sees All Your "Pilix" Ship Posts

In Elite Daily's series At The Moment, celebs dish on their current projects, pop culture hot takes, and everything taking over their group chats. In this piece, we chat with Isabella Ferreira about her recent roles, what’s next for her, and what inspires her right now.

Isabella Ferreira is in her feelings. The 19-year-old actor has starred in Hulu’s beloved teen rom-com Love, Victor since 2020, but with the series coming to a close with Season 3, she now has to move on from her breakout role. Unsurprisingly, saying goodbye to the show — and her moody, Billie Eilish-obsessed fan-favorite character Pilar — is quite bittersweet.

“This show has been such a big part of my life these past few years,” Ferreira tells Elite Daily. “It feels so surreal to finally have it come to an end, but I think we ended it beautifully.”

Fans have a lot to look forward to in the conclusion of Pilar Salazar’s story. The Love, Victor Season 2 finale ended with Pilar kissing her brother’s best friend, Felix (Anthony Turpel), which Ferreira says will cause a lot of drama in the third and final season. “Pilar is dealing with her overprotective Latinx parents, especially her father, now that she’s got a little thing going with Felix,” she says.

At least she knows the show’s fandom is on board with the potential romance... for better or for worse. Social media exploded with all kinds of love for Pilix after Season 2 dropped, and a year later, Ferreira still sees people shipping her character with Felix constantly, even though they aren’t officially even together yet.

“I get messages about it every single day. I get tagged in edits and stuff,” Ferreira says. “It’s so weird to see, honestly, because in real life, Anthony Turpel is my best friend. He’s like a brother. So to get tagged in these edits every single day is so odd, but I mean, the fans want what they want.”

With the final season of Love, Victor dropping on Hulu and Disney+ on June 15, Ferreira is considering what she’d like the series’ lasting legacy to be. “I hope the show is remembered for spreading a lot of love, a lot of light, and helping people feel less alone in the world,” she says.

While Love, Victor’s final season certainly marks the end of an era, Ferreira is just getting started. She’s already had her first major movie role, playing high school queen bee Gabby in Hulu’s 2022 rom-com Crush. Ferreira was drawn to the role because it was a character she hadn’t seen represented before. “The fact that I was a queer, Latina, popular it-girl in high school — I didn’t see that watching TV shows or movies growing up,” Ferreira says. “So to be able to play that and represent that kind of character was everything for me. It was a very empowering feeling.”

It’s this drive to shine a light on underrepresented communities — alt Latina emo girlies like Pilar and LGBTQ+ high schoolers at the top of the social hierarchy like Gabby — that Ferreira’s fans can expect from her going forward. And she’s not putting any limits on what she’ll do next. “I really wanna be a superhero — a cool Latina superhero,” Ferreira says. She also has the perfect co-star in mind: “Florence Pugh right now is, like, my girl, so if I could work with her in the future that would be ideal.”

Until then, Ferreira answers some rapid-fire questions about what’s going on in her life at the moment.

Courtesy of Isabella Ferreira

This segment has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Describe your personal style in three words or less.

Y2K, tomboy, and fairy. We’ve got a lot of styles going on.

Who is your celebrity crush?

Zendaya. I mean, she’s stunning.

What’s your zodiac sign?

Sagittarius. I’ve slowly become a zodiac person, but I’m not all the way there yet.

Who’s the last person you texted?

My sister.

If you could have dinner with any person dead or alive, who would it be?

Harry Styles. I want to hear his thoughts on things.

What’s the last TV show you watched in one sitting?

All of Us Are Dead. I almost finished the entire thing yesterday. I think I have one episode left.

What’s your favorite Gen Z slang?

Me and my friend say “period” a lot. “Period” and “exactly.” You have to say them at the same time.

Who’s your all-time favorite musician?

Frank Ocean.

On a scale of 1-10, how would you rate your TikTok skills?

I just started [crushing] the TikTok game, so I’m going to give myself an 11.

What fashion trend do you hope never comes back?

Colorful skinny jeans. I remember wearing bright pink skinny jeans, and that was not a good time in my life.

What’s inspiring you right now?

Hanging out with all of my younger nieces and nephews. They just remind me to be more carefree and not overthink things.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever gotten?

“Live while you’re alive.”