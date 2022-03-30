When it comes to churning out sweet and relatable teen movies, Hulu has been at the top of its game. Recent raunchy comedies like Plan B, Sex Appeal, and The Binge have proven the streamer is all-in on bringing back the high school comedy, and its next release looks just as exciting. Start planning your next movie night, because Crush will be premiering on Hulu very soon — here’s a first look at what it’s about.

Rowan Blanchard and Auli’i Cravalho star in the sports-themed rom-com. Here’s the official synopsis, per Hulu:

When an aspiring young artist is forced to join her high school track team, she uses it as an opportunity to pursue the girl she’s been harboring a long-time crush on. But she soon finds herself falling for an unexpected teammate and discovers what real love feels like.

According to earlier reporting from Deadline, Blanchard plays the artist, named Paige, while Cravalho plays AJ, a track star who’s always lived in the shadow of her twin sister. Blanchard is best known for starring in Disney Channel’s Boy Meets World sequel series Girl Meets World, and Cravalho rose to prominence as the voice of Moana in Moana.

Crush sounds like the perfect watch for anyone who loves a good teen flick. Here are so more details:

Crush Release Date

Let Crush be your perfect escape at the end of the school year, because the new movie is dropping soon before summer break. Crush will be available to stream on Hulu on April 29.

Crush Cast

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images, Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Aside from Blanchard and Cravalho as the film’s leads, Crush will also feature Love, Victor star Isabella Ferreira, American Vandal star Tyler Alvarez, Nickelodeon breakout Teala Dunn, and Tall Girl actor Rico Paris. The movie will feature Aasif Mandvi, Michelle Buteau, and Megan Mullally in the adult roles.

Crush Trailer

So far, the only footage Hulu has released for Crush is the above photo, but don’t worry — since the movie is premiering on April 29, more photos and a full trailer are sure to drop very soon.