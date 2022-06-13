Post Malone has so much to celebrate right now. After dropping his fourth studio album, Twelve Carat Toothache, on June 3, the rapper has now revealed he’s become a father to a baby girl and got engaged to his child’s mother. Oh, and he’s also going on tour.

The star updated fans on his personal and professional life while appearing for the first time on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM radio show on June 13. The familial announcements came after Howard Stern asked Post about his plans the day prior. “I woke up at 2:30 in the afternoon, I went and I kissed my baby girl and then I went to play some video games,” he said.

When Stern asked whether Post was referring to his girlfriend or a baby, he said, “That’s my daughter.” The answer, as you can see in the video below, caught Stern by surprise. “That’s been on the QT though. We didn’t know you had a daughter. You keep all that quiet,” the host said.

“Yeah, I want to let her make her own decisions,” Post said in response. His comment received praise from Stern, who later asked Post whether his girlfriend (whose identity hasn’t been publicly revealed) has become his wife yet. “She is my fiancée,” Post said, officially announcing his engagement in the most casual way possible.

Post’s comments arrive just a few weeks after the rapper told TMZ that his girlfriend was pregnant. “I'm excited for this next chapter in my life. I'm the happiest I've ever been,” Post said on May 3. “And for since I could remember I was sad. Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day.” TMZ also reported sources close to Post told them his girlfriend doesn’t spend time in the spotlight, meaning it’s likely not someone that is publicly known.

These updates come during a major career high for Post On June 3, he dropped his highly-anticipated album fourth studio album, Twelve Carat Toothache. It features collaborations with artists like Doja Cat, The Weeknd, and The Kid LAROI. On June 7, Post then dropped a deluxe version of his album, which includes bonus tracks “Waiting for Never” and “Hateful.”

Twelve Carat Toothache debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 just behind Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti. On June 13, his single with Doja Cat, “I Like You (A Happier Song),” debut at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Also on June 13, Post announced he’d headed on the Twelve Carat Tour this September and November to promote his new album. Roddy Ricch will be supporting him on tour.

With all the major updates in his life, I have only one thing to say to Post: congratulations. Sorry for the pun.