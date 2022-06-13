Things seem pretty ~euphoric~ for Dominic Fike and Hunter Schafer. In addition to being incredibly talented multi-hyphenates and starring in the HBO Max series Euphoria, it just so happens that this duo is also lucky in love, and they’re not shy about saying so. In May, Fike confirmed he was “very much in love” with Schafer in his interview with GQ, five months after the duo was first spotted on a date together. And they’ve seemed smitten ever since... maybe because their zodiac signs are oh-so compatible? A fun fact about the Euphoria High couple: Their birthdays are only one day (and three years) apart. Fike was born on Dec. 30, 1995, and Schafer was born on Dec. 31, 1998, making them both Capricorns. In other words, they’re both extremely driven, so it’s no surprise that Fike and Schafer’s astrological compatibility makes them a total power couple.

JSYK, Capricorns are the hard workers of the zodiac. It makes sense that both Fike and Schafer always seem to be working on a new project. In addition to starring as Jules Vaughn, Schafer also worked behind the scenes as a co-writer and co-executive producer of the 10th episode titled "F*ck Anyone Who's Not a Sea Blob." Fike seems to be just as busy. He revealed to GQ that he has plenty of more acting projects on deck, even if he refused to give specifics. As overzealous workers, it’s no surprise that Fike and Schafer met and fell in love at work. Logical Capricorns typically take a while to let their horns down when looking for love, so the heightened emotions of acting on set likely sped up this process for Fike and Schafer.

“In those moments, your relationship is accelerated,” Fike told GQ. “Because you’re so vulnerable with someone, immediately. Which usually takes a long time. Some people fall in love, like, f*cking months after they meet, or years after. We developed an attraction — it sped it up so fast. We just really got to know each other so quickly.” Did I mention Capricorns have a way with words?

Ahead, everything you need to know about this Fike and Schafer’s astrological compatibility.

Double Capricorns Have Incredible Work Ethic

Ruled by strict Saturn, sea goats have a reputation for being uptight workaholics. But their intense work ethic might turn out to be their greatest strength in romantic relationships. Capricorns tend to be super supportive of their partner’s careers. And while other signs may get annoyed that Cap is constantly going from one project to the next with no breaks, a Capricorn partner will find their ambition attractive. Plus, this Earth sign is always there to cheer their equally hardworking partner on. Example A: Fike visiting Schafer’s modeling campaign in the Prada store multiple times a week.

While some people find their seriousness boring (here’s looking at you, impulsive Aries), a Capricorn values this type of no-frills dedication. The sea goat’s no B.S attitude means that they do not like playing games — they tend to prefer a serious connection over a spontaneous fling any day. Plus, the 100% undivided attention they give their partner can prevent most major communication issues. It’s likely that Fike and Schafer will never have to worry about what each other is thinking, as Capricorns tend to have no problems saying how they feel.

Capricorns Might Like Power Play

Being logical and practical doesn't always translate to the most romantic couple, but Capricorn’s earnestness means they are usually looking for long-term, committed relationships. This seriousness can also mean Capricorn couples tend to be vanilla in the bedroom (which isn’t a bad thing, BTW).

“Capricorn isn’t usually very kinky, so I don’t think they would embarrass or shock each other in bed with crazy stunts,” Stina Garbis, professional astrologer and psychic, previously told Bustle. However, playing around with power dynamics and control can be a fun way for Caps to spice things up without completely abandoning their serious nature.

But Power Struggles Can Hurt Capricorn Romances

Capricorn's straightforwardness may prevent miscommunication, but that doesn't mean this couple will never butt heads. The biggest hurdle in a Capricorn-squared relationship is control. Due to their ambition, sharing power evenly can be difficult. This can lead to jealousy if they feel their partner is taking charge over them.

For Capricorn couples to avoid these issues, they will have to learn how to put their ego aside and work together (not against each other). The silver lining? Fike and Schafer already seem to know exactly how to collaborate well together if their red carpet debut/Euphoria success is any indication.

Opposites may attract, but it’s Fike and Schafer’s astrological similarities that make this power couple work so well. Happy for these Caps!

Expert:

Stina Garbis, professional astrologer and psychic