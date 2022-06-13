Here’s What Britney’s Mom Lynne Had To Say About Her Daughter’s Wedding

Lynne Spears is happy about Britney Spears’ recent marriage to Sam Asghari, despite reportedly not being invited to her daughter’s wedding. The couple tied the knot in an intimate at-home ceremony on June 9, and Lynne congratulated Britney the next day.

“You look radiant and so happy!” Lynne commented underneath one of Britney’s Instagram posts that featured wedding photos. “Your wedding is the ‘Dream’ wedding! And having it at your home makes it so sentimental and special! I am soooo happy for you! I love you!”

The wedding photos in Britney’s post included the newlyweds kissing on top of a balcony at her home in Thousand Oaks, California, while another showed them exchanging vows at the altar. Lynne also appeared to like an Instagram post by Sam’s sister, Fay Asghari, that featured even more beautiful photos from the couple’s fairytale wedding, including a shot of attendees like Madonna. (Imagine sitting in front of Madonna.)

While the guest list included other big names like Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, and Paris Hilton, according to E!, Britney’s parents, Lynne and Jamie Spears, as well as her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, were reportedly not invited to the ceremony.

Britney is seemingly estranged from her family. In her court testimony requesting the dissolution of her 13-year conservatorship in June 2021, Britney alleged her family did “nothing” to help her get out of her conservatorship.

“I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you,” she said in her court testimony at the time.

According to Page Six, in a Nov. 2 Instagram that has since been deleted, Britney also claimed her mother “seriously ruined” her life due to her alleged involvement in her conservatorship. “My dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago … but what people don't know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea !!!!” Britney wrote at the time. (Elite Daily reached out to Lynne’s representatives for comment on Britney’s accusations at the time but did not hear back in time for publication.)

Britney’s conservatorship ended on Nov. 12, 2021. Since then, the singer has been documenting her new adventures on Instagram, including her wedding to Sam. The couple met in October 2016 and then began dating a few months later. They officially became engaged last September. No word yet on if and where they might honeymoon.