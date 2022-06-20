Elite Daily Newsletter: June 13, 2022

A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on June 13, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Here's Your Summer Dating Mantra, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

With fewer clothes, more heat, and lots of fun activities, summer is the perfect time to meet someone new. But it can also be a lot easier to get caught up in a fling and fall back on old dating patterns. So, let's look to the stars for some love guidance before we dive into the deep end. READ MORE

Pete's Officially An Instagram Boyfriend

Pete Davidson may not be on Instagram anymore (despite his brief return in February 2022), but that doesn’t mean he has been excused from Instagram boyfriend duties. READ MORE

TRENDING

Jamie Lynn Reacts To Not Being Invited To Britney's Wedding