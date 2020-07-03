18 Summer Salad Recipes On TikTok That'll Upgrade Your Lunch Break

Summer is quite possibly the tastiest time of the year because there are so many fruits and vegetables that are in season. You can see the rise in fresh goods when you wander into the grocery store and pick out produce from the overflowing crates of peaches, watermelon, tomatoes, corn on the cob, cucumbers, blueberries, and zucchini. Bringing bags of these goods home and following along with all the summer salad TikTok recipes on your lunch breaks becomes #necessary.

You don't want to miss out on the bold flavors — or skip a delicious beet, if you will — and these salad recipes know how to make citrus notes stand out among the others on your tastebuds. They combine chunks of avocado with spring mix, quinoa, nuts, and crunchy croutons, and coach you on what kind of dressing to drizzle over the top. Whoever said salads were boring was totally wrong. Some of the recipes you can watch even suggest herbs you can add to your salad, like basil or a dash of chives.

To say the least, when you check out these hot girl summer salad recipes, and then try them out for yourself, you may have a lot of trouble romaine-ing calm. If you have time on your lunch break, you may post a video on your own TikTok about your fabulous creation. From a Hot Girl Summer salad to an Asian cucumber salad, these TikTok recipes are a must. Without further ado, here are the summer salad recipes on TikTok you should watch and try in the next few months.

01 This TikTok Salad Is Made With Must-Haves From Trader Joe's TikTok First up, try this salad that's inspired by two must-have Trader Joe's products. It uses the balsamic glaze and the iconic Everything But The Bagel seasoning to really jazz up a mixture of avocado, fresh basil, mozzarella, and tomatoes. Anyone who adores this grocery store and incorporating its frozen foods and snacks in their daily meals will enjoy this summer treat on a lunch break.

02 This Salad Has Some Seasoned Chicken On Top Chicken is a welcome addition to any salad. Not only does it add a kick of protein to your meal, but it also pairs really nicely with fruit. Take a look at this recipe which mixes chicken with romaine lettuce, mango slices, and avocado. The sweet and savory flavors pair perfectly together.

03 This Salad Is A Tasty Celebration Of Lentils Pull out your biggest bowl for this lentil salad recipe from TikTok. Combine a few different ingredients, such as lentils, chickpeas, diced tomatoes, yellow peppers, cucumber, roasted beets, red onion, and pine nuts. Add a few different herbs, a creamy homemade dressing, and mix up to create a nutritious salad you’ll want on repeat.

04 This Salad Is All About The Sesame Noodles You'll need a variety of ingredients in order to put together this sesame noodle salad on TikTok. However, your efforts to track down soy sauce, rice vinegar, and sesame oil in the grocery store will be so worth it.

05 This Beet Salad Is An Insta-Worthy Spread TikTok Dwight Schrute from The Office would be proud of this salad because it uses beets and other colorful ingredients in it. You’ll also be proud of it after putting it together because it's an Instagram-worthy meal to its core. This user teaches you how to spread out each part so that your followers will say, "Wow!"

06 This Salad Is A Dream For Watermelon Lovers If you've ever seen a watermelon and feta salad on a restaurant menu and thought, "I wonder what that tastes like," now is your time to find out. This TikTok user is breaking down the yummy ingredients and how to mix them together for the meal you've always been curious about.

07 This Salad Can Be Served Again And Again Meal prepping is your jam. It allows you to always have a tasty meal for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. This bean salad will be a new item to add to your weekly menu. It uses chickpeas, different types of beans, onion, and cilantro (among other ingredients), and can be served over and over again.

08 This TikTok Cucumber Salad Is Refreshing For Hot Summer Days There's no doubt that summer can come with some extremely hot days. On those days when you feel like you're burning up in your apartment, make this Asian cucumber salad from TikTok. Mix up ginger, garlic, sea salt, cilantro, maple syrup, and more with a couple of cucumbers.

09 This Pineapple Salad Is A Malaysian-Style Afternoon Bite TikTok The flavors in this Malaysian-style salad on TikTok are undoubtedly delicious. If you've never mixed pineapple, nuts, carrots, and thai basil into a bowl, then you're in for a memorable afternoon treat. Be sure to watch this recipe a few times over before making it so you don't miss out on any of the ingredients within the salad or the dressing.

10 This Salad Is Easy To Make On Short Lunch Breaks A summer salad doesn't need to have a million ingredients in it to be delicious. This salad on TikTok is a prime example, and is mainly made with a mix of greens, salt, and a protein of your choice. On shorter lunch breaks or busy days, make this your go-to.

11 This Salad Is Jam-Packed With Nutrients Don't sleep on the quinoa in your cabinet when you're putting together a summer salad. It can be a great base in your bowl — which is also filled with cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, avocado, onion, and a splash of olive oil. This user on TikTok adds the array of tasty ingredients to pack her lunch with nutrients and color. At the end of the video, she mixes it all up.

12 This Salad Has Pickles And Honey Mustard Pickles and honey mustard? That may sound like an interesting combination, but this salad recipe on TikTok will inspire you to grab your cutting board and get chopping. Grab your avocados, mushrooms, bell pepper, and more for this meal that won't disappoint.

13 This Salad Is Ready To Be Featured On A Cooking Show TikTok Some salads are made to be in front of your camera as well as in your mouth. This is one of those salads, as it includes a dab of hummus, various layers of greens, roasted vegetables, and a touch of crunch. The result is a well-rounded lunch experience that you'll tell your friends about on the reg.

14 This Salad Is A DIY Version Of Sweet Green's Harvest Bowl Fans of Sweet Green will want to head straight for this recipe on TikTok that recreates the spot's delicious Harvest Bowl. If you decide to make it for lunch, be sure to pencil out some extra time to let the sweet potatoes roast and prep the apple. You'll need it to create this masterpiece.

15 This Salad Will Kick Your Break Up A Notch A spicy Thai salad will seriously wake up your tastebuds. Ingredients such as chili, peanuts, and edamame will be so notable and keep you actively identifying different flavors. Long story short: this salad is ready to kick your lunch breaks up a notch.

16 The Salad That Went Viral For All The Right Reasons If you’ve been on TikTok for a while now, you might remember when this Green Goddess Salad by Baked by Melissa went totally viral. Using the creamiest homemade pesto dressing and finely chopped cabbage and cucumbers, the flavors of this crunchy salad are out of this world. It stays good in the refrigerator for up to a week, but the best part? It’s recommended to eat this salad like chips and salsa.

17 This Salad Is Loved By A Celeb Said to be Bella Hadid’s favorite salad, this salad is pretty simple to make at home—and it might just be the ultimate hot girl salad recipe. Featuring arugula, red bell pepper, cucumbers, avocado, and parmesan tossed in an olive oil dressing, we can already picture this salad at our next summer dinner party.

18 Don’t Forget About Pasta Salad Using dairy-free yogurt, this pasta salad is next level and great for meal prepping. Mixing noodles, chickpeas, tomatoes, black olives, and other delicious ingredients, this salad is so good you have to taste it to believe it. Ideal at a summer BBQ or eating during your lunch break, make sure to save this recipe.